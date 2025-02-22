ENGvsAUS: Australia opt to field first against rival England in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

LAHORE – Stage is set for highly anticipated game between arch-rivals Australia and England, and Aussie skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The game, taking place in Lahore, promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams aim to make their mark in the tournament.

With the decision to bowl, Australia will look to capitalize on the conditions and put pressure on the England batting lineup early in the game. As the teams take to the field, all eyes will be on how the bowlers execute their plans against a formidable England side.

The match is set to be a thrilling battle, with both teams boasting strong squads and high expectations.

Australia, being six-time ODI World Cup winner, dominated England in ODI format but has faced some challenges in recent matches, including a 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in spin-friendly conditions. England, the reigning 2019 ODI World Cup champions, will be looking to assert their dominance in the group-stage match. Despite holding a 3-2 edge over Australia in Champions Trophy encounters, they will need to perform at their best to overcome the strong Australian side.

Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.

The match will be broadcast live across multiple platforms globally. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while viewers in India can catch the action on Star Sports and JioHotstar.

 

