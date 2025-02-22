ENGvsAUS: Australia opt to field first against rival England in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

Australia, being six-time ODI World Cup winner, dominated England in ODI format but has faced some challenges in recent matches, including a 2-0 loss to Sri Lanka in spin-friendly conditions. England, the reigning 2019 ODI World Cup champions, will be looking to assert their dominance in the group-stage match. Despite holding a 3-2 edge over Australia in Champions Trophy encounters, they will need to perform at their best to overcome the strong Australian side.
Squads
Australia: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.
England: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson.
The match will be broadcast live across multiple platforms globally. Fans in Pakistan can tune in to PTV Sports and Ten Sports, while viewers in India can catch the action on Star Sports and JioHotstar.