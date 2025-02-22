ENGvsAUS: Australia opt to field first against rival England in Champions Trophy 2025 clash

LAHORE – Stage is set for highly anticipated game between arch-rivals Australia and England, and Aussie skipper Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bowl first.

The game, taking place in Lahore, promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams aim to make their mark in the tournament.

With the decision to bowl, Australia will look to capitalize on the conditions and put pressure on the England batting lineup early in the game. As the teams take to the field, all eyes will be on how the bowlers execute their plans against a formidable England side.

The match is set to be a thrilling battle, with both teams boasting strong squads and high expectations.