In major Pentagon shakeup, President Trump fires chairman of joint chiefs of staff

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has fired Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown from his position.

The president made the announcement on social media. “I want to thank General Charles ‘CQ’ Brown for his over 40 years of service to our country, including as our current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,” he wrote on social media.

Trump also hinted at replacing five other top officers.

The president has also decided to nominate Lieutenant General Dan “Razin” Caine, USAF, for the top position.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff acts the principal military advisor to the President, Secretary of Defense, and National Security Council.

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, in a statement, said General Caine embodies the warfighter ethos and is exactly the leader we need to meet the moment. “I look forward to working with him.”

“The outgoing Chairman, Gen. Charles ‘CQ’ Brown, Jr., USAF, has served with distinction in a career spanning four decades of honorable service. I have come to know him as a thoughtful adviser and salute him for his distinguished service to our country,” he said.

The defense secretary has also sought nomination for the positions of Chief of Naval Operations and Air Force Vice Chief of Staff.

The incumbents in these important roles, Admiral Lisa Franchetti and General James Slife, respectively, have had distinguished careers, he said.

“We are also requesting nominations for the Judge Advocates General for the Army, Navy and Air Force.

“Under President Trump, we are putting in place new leadership that will focus our military on its core mission of deterring, fighting and winning wars,” read the official statement.