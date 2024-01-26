Warner music teams up with Giraffe to amplify Pakistani music

In a landmark move, Warner Music Group (WMG) has joined forces with leading Pakistani music and audio production company Giraffe to establish a new A&R (artists and repertoire) source in Pakistan. This strategic partnership marks a significant step towards amplifying Pakistani music on a global platform and nurturing the country's vibrant music ecosystem.

Founded in 2017 by renowned artist Xulfi and CEO Muhammad Ibrahim, Giraffe boasts a stellar track record. They have been instrumental in producing some of South Asia's most popular music shows, including Drummers of Pakistan, Nescafé Basement, and Red Bull Music Sound Clash. Their recent success with Coke Studio Season 14, hailed as one of the show's best seasons, further cements their expertise in curating compelling musical experiences.

"I believe it's going to be a beautiful and adventurous journey," says Xulfi, reflecting on the partnership's potential. "Our aim has always been to use art to build bridges for conversing with the world." He highlights WMG's global reach and its commitment to supporting Pakistani artists, emphasizing the immense talent and diversity waiting to be discovered in the country. "Together with Warner Music, we will endeavour to scout stories that can catalyse transformative change, in the pursuit of nurturing a vibrant music ecosystem for the future, and present a greater narrative of love from Pakistan to the world."

Echoing this sentiment, Giraffe CEO Muhammad Ibrahim expressed excitement about the partnership's potential to benefit both established and emerging artists.WMG executives share their enthusiasm for the collaboration. Alfonso Perez Soto, WMG's president of emerging markets, recognizes Pakistan's "rich music scene that offers huge opportunities for a global music company." He praised Xulfi and Ibrahim's A&R expertise, particularly their work with Coke Studio, and envisions the partnership as a catalyst for discovering and developing Pakistani artists with global appeal.

This collaboration marks a new era for Pakistani music. With WMG's global reach and Giraffe's deep understanding of the local music scene, Pakistani artists stand to gain access to unprecedented opportunities. This partnership has the potential to not only elevate Pakistani music on a global scale but also foster a thriving music ecosystem within the country.