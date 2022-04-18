Amar Khan steals hearts with latest viral video
07:59 PM | 18 Apr, 2022
Source: Amar Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Amar Khan's fame skyrocketed when her massive fan following was introduced to her amazing dancing skills and successful acting endeavours.

Now, the Bela Pur Ki Dayan star has made a dazzling appearance where she channels filmy vibes to perfection in the latest viral BTS video.

The video shows the Baddua star channelling her inner 'Naila Jutt' with her crew and needless to say, the fun-filled video is leaving her admirers rolling with laughter.

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

A post shared by Amar Khan (@amarkhanlove)

On the work front, Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf are gearing up for the release of their upcoming Eid film Dum Mastam

Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, the film will release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf set the stage ablaze ... 05:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2022

Lollywood diva Amar Khan and talent powerhouse Imran Ashraf are gearing up for their upcoming movie ‘Dum ...

Hira and Mani celebrate 14 years of togetherness in a fun-filled video
06:31 PM | 18 Apr, 2022

