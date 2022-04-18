Pakistan's Grammy-winning singer Arooj Aftab serenades crowd at Coachella

Pakistani Grammy-winning singer Arooj Aftab continue to make waves globally and this time around, the talent powerhouse marked Pakistan's debut at the iconic music festival Coachella.

The Coachella Music Festival has returned this year after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus.

Taking to her Instagram, the Mohabbat singer shared snippets from her performance as she penned a heartwarming note to unlock a huge milestone for Pakistani artists.

"Epic epic epic weekend 1 at Coachella. See you in LA at The Roxy this Monday and again at Coachella for weekend 2.”

As for Arooj's wardrobe choices, the 38-year-old stunned in an edgy look as she stepped out in a statement black top and matching black pants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses.

Moreover, Harry Styles debuted at Coachella and kicked off the night's premiere set enveloped in a fur coat. He delighted fans by bringing none other than Shania Twain on stage for a string of duets.

Coachella's 2020 edition was scrapped as the coronavirus pandemic came into full force, and two years of chaotic cancellations, rescheduled shows and lineup shakeups ensued.

As it returns after a three-year hiatus, Coachella is a bellwether for the multi-billion-dollar touring industry that's still on shaky ground after persistent pandemic setbacks.