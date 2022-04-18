Chand Nawab strikes again – this time at PTI’s Karachi rally!

KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrity reporter Chaand Nawab, who rose to fame after the release of the Bollywood movie Bajrangi Bhaijan, was recently spotted covering PTI’s power show in Karachi.

Several media correspondents were present in the seaside metropolis to cover the rally of the former ruling party against the ouster of Imran Khan while Chand Nawab, who is known for his unique reporting style, again making news as another clip is doing rounds on social networking sites.

In the viral video clip, Chand Nawab can be seen interrupted by PTI supporters which irritated him and made him fumble. PTI workers can be heard asking why are you recording a clip now as the rally is over and everybody is gone.

Despite the awkward moments Chand faced while recording as live from Karachi’s Baghe Jinnah, this new clip of him is winning hearts on the internet.

The famous Pakistani reporter has recently put his viral “Karachi Se” clip up for sale as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the Foundation app, a platform that helps digital creators earn money through their digital artwork.

Nawab rose to fame with a 2008 clip in which he was seen trying to report the Eid festival frenzy on a stairway of a railway station in the country’s largest city Karachi. The media personnel was repeatedly disturbed by passersby on which he was recorded cursing furious passengers.