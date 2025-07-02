Tiktoker Kashif Zameer Arrested Again For Promoting Gun Culture Online

LAHORE – Crime Control Department (CCD) Iqbal Town detained TikToker Kashif Zameer after he uploaded videos on social media showing armed security guards in uniform.

The clips posted by notorious social media star promoted illegal display of weapons and raised concerns over public safety and law enforcement protocols. Aftrer the incident, several cases were registered against Kashif Zameer and his security personnel under multiple serious charges, including the public display of firearms.

Officials also apprehended armed guards, flaunting sophisticated arms in videos. Authorities said such actions are not only violation of law but also set dangerous precedent for impressionable viewers on social platforms.

Kashif Zameer is known for his controversial content on social media and this arrest add another chapter in his turbulent public life.

Couple of years back, Kashif booked in three cases involving actor Engin Altan Düzyatan, known for Diriliş: Ertuğrul who lodged a complaint against Zameer for alleged fraud. The court later approved bail with Rs100,000 bonds for each case.