10:29 PM | 1 Jun, 2020
Pakistan Army with nation support is formidable force, says COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited Command & Staff College Quetta and addressed officers and faculty of Command and Staff College, said ISPR.

Speaking on the occasion the Army Chief said that a well-trained and professionally competent Army is guarantor for peace. “Pakistan Army with the backing of the Nation is one such formidable force,” he said.

While highlighting emerging internal and external security challenges, COAS said that future of enduring peace and stability in South Asia hinges on ability to resolve long pending disputes within the region.

“This can be complemented through meaningful international support & will to take on challenging regional issues,” he remarked.

Army Chief emphasised that officers to stay focused on pursuit of professional excellence and keeping abreast with latest developments to overcome new challenges.

Dilating upon COVID -19 pandemic, he said that Pakistan Army along with other state institutions will do all to mitigate the challenges faced by people of Pakistan. Only a cohesive national effort shall take Pakistan to progress & prosperity, he said.

On arrival at Quetta, he was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf, Commander Southern Command & Lieutenant General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Commandant Command & Staff College Quetta.

