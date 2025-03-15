Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Taliban in Turmoil: Haqqani Quits as Interior Minister Over Policy Disputes

In a significant development pointing to internal discord within the Afghan Taliban leadership, Sirajuddin Haqqani has resigned as the acting interior minister of Afghanistan. Haqqani, who also leads the influential Haqqani Network, reportedly stepped down due to deepening differences with the Taliban’s Supreme Leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada.

Growing Rift in the Taliban Leadership

Reports from sources within the Taliban indicate that Haqqani has long opposed several policies enforced by Akhundzada’s administration, particularly those related to women’s education, foreign relations, and governance strategies. The divide within the Taliban ranks has been growing since the group seized control of Afghanistan in 2021, with senior leaders, especially from the Haqqani faction, voicing concerns over Akhundzada’s hardline approach.

According to insiders, Haqqani recently traveled abroad for medical treatment and is currently in Kabul, resting after his return. His resignation signals an escalating power struggle within the ruling regime, as factions within the Taliban contest control over the government’s direction.

Battle for Influence

Analysts suggest that Haqqani’s departure is indicative of a larger battle for influence within the Taliban. Key figures aligned with Akhundzada are reportedly working to curb the growing power of the Haqqani Network, which has maintained considerable clout due to its strategic alliances and military operations.

This internal strife was on full display last month when a 14-member Taliban delegation was barred from traveling to Qatar for the Afghanistan Future Thought Forum. Reports indicate that some members were forcibly disembarked from a FlyDubai aircraft, while others scheduled to board an Air Arabia flight were prevented from traveling. The delegation included two women, which is believed to have been a key factor behind the Taliban’s intervention.

Sources suggest that this move was part of the ongoing internal power struggle between Haqqani’s faction and those loyal to Akhundzada, as each side attempts to consolidate control over Afghanistan’s governance and international engagements.

Afghanistan’s Future

The escalating power struggle within the Taliban could have far-reaching implications for Afghanistan’s stability. If the rift deepens, it may lead to further fractures within the regime, potentially impacting the country’s already fragile governance. The Taliban’s stance on key issues, including international relations and internal policies, may also shift depending on which faction emerges dominant in the coming months.

With Haqqani stepping down, all eyes will be on how Akhundzada and his supporters navigate this growing unrest within their ranks. Whether this internal discord translates into broader instability remains to be seen.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

