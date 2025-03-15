vivo V50 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Redefining Portrait Photography with ZEISS Pro-Level Imaging

vivo’s latest V50 5G smartphone is now available in Pakistan, delivering pro-level portrait photography, ultra-slim elegance, and all-day power. Designed in collaboration with ZEISS, the V50 5G redefines mobile imaging while ensuring seamless performance for work, play, and creativity. Now available at an attractive price of PKR 139,999 (256GB) and PKR 149,999 (512GB), the V50 5G offers an unmatched blend of innovation and style.

The 50MP ZEISS All Main Camera system transforms every shot into a masterpiece, ensuring flagship-level clarity and detail across every lens. The ZEISS OIS Main Camera, with its 1/1.55″ super-sensitive large sensor, captures sharp, vibrant images even in low-light conditions.

For wider perspectives, the Ultra Wide-Angle Camera delivers a 119° field of view, perfect for breathtaking landscapes and group shots. The 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie Camera, featuring a 92° autofocus wide-angle lens, ensures crystal-clear, natural-looking self-portraits.

The AI Aura Light Portrait 2.0 enhances skin textures with 143x ultra-soft fill light, while ZEISS Multifocal Portrait lets users frame shots at 23mm, 35mm, or 50mm focal lengths for professional-grade depth. The ZEISS Style Bokeh collection—featuring Biotar, B-Speed, and Distagon effects—adds cinematic background blur, elevating every portrait. Creative tools like AI Erase 2.0, Live Cutout, Film Camera Mode, and Live Photo empower users to explore their artistic vision effortlessly. 4K ultra-clear video recording across all cameras ensures professional-grade videography, capturing every detail with precision.

The vivo V50 5G combines a quad-curved display with a 41° golden curvature, offering a comfortable grip and immersive viewing experience. An anti-mistouch algorithm ensures uninterrupted gaming and multitasking. Available in three striking colors—Starry Blue, Mist Purple, and Satin Black—the V50 5G is a true style statement. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor, the V50 5G delivers 15% faster CPU performance and 50% enhanced GPU power for smooth multitasking and effortless gaming. With 12GB + 12GB Extended RAM, users can enjoy lag-free performance and seamless app switching.

The 6000mAh BlueVolt Battery pushes endurance to the next level, ensuring all-day power in a sleek form factor. For a quick boost 90W FlashCharge technology provides 6 hours of talk time or 3 hours of video streaming with just a 10-minute charge, keeping users connected without interruption. With IP68 and IP69 ratings, the V50 5G offers superior water and dust resistance, drop protection, and scratch resistance, making it built to last.

The vivo V50 5G is the ultimate portrait flagship, setting new benchmarks in mobile imaging and performance.

Price & Availability

The vivo V50 5G is now available across Pakistan in two storage variants for Rs. 139,999 (256GB) and 149,999 (512GB). vivo offers a one-year warranty for V50 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V50 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

For more details, visit the official product page: https://www.vivo.com/pk/products/v50

