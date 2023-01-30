Travel advisory issued for Murree as tourists throng hill station to enjoy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – The local administration has advised tourists to take precautionary measures while travelling to the country’s most visited hill station Murree and other hilly areas in wake of a fresh snowfall spell.

Roads from Murree to Abbottabad have been closed as spells of intermittent snowfall and rain continued while tourists from across Pakistan have started visiting the hilly areas to enjoy nature.

Local administration is taking preemptive measures to avoid any untoward situation, that occurred last year in January when nearly two dozen tourists froze to death in their vehicles after being stuck on roads amid a heavy snowstorm.

Here's a glimpse of snow-capped Muree

https://twitter.com/Politicsgame/status/1619956587959058433

Meanwhile, snow camps, and additional personnel of law enforcement were deployed in the mountain resort city to help tourists. Machinery for clearing snow was also in action.

Met Office forecast rain-wind, and thunderstorms in several parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours. Isolated snowfall may occur in hill stations during the period.