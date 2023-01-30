Travel advisory issued for Murree as tourists throng hill station to enjoy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – The local administration has advised tourists to take precautionary measures while travelling to the country’s most visited hill station Murree and other hilly areas in wake of a fresh snowfall spell.
Roads from Murree to Abbottabad have been closed as spells of intermittent snowfall and rain continued while tourists from across Pakistan have started visiting the hilly areas to enjoy nature.
Local administration is taking preemptive measures to avoid any untoward situation, that occurred last year in January when nearly two dozen tourists froze to death in their vehicles after being stuck on roads amid a heavy snowstorm.
Here's a glimpse of snow-capped Muree
https://twitter.com/Politicsgame/status/1619956587959058433
API Response:
Meanwhile, snow camps, and additional personnel of law enforcement were deployed in the mountain resort city to help tourists. Machinery for clearing snow was also in action.
Met Office forecast rain-wind, and thunderstorms in several parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad, the Pothohar region, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan during the next twelve hours. Isolated snowfall may occur in hill stations during the period.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.