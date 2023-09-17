Search

BusinessPakistan

Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan September 2023

Web Desk
04:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2023
Suzuki GD110s latest price in Pakistan September 2023
Source: BikeMania/YouTube

Suzuki offers a wide range of bikes in Pakistan, with GD 110s, and GS 150 being the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes hold a healthy share in local market.

Suzuki GD 110s is known for being a stylish ride while its comfort and durability factors make it stand out. 

Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.

Suzuki GD 110s Features

GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine which emphasises simplicity and fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.

The famous ride is loaded with basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.

Suzuki GD 110s latest Price in Pakistan

In September 2023, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs335,000/-

Suzuki GD 110s Specs

Suzuki GD 110s Fuel Average

Suzuki GD 110s offers a distance of 35 kilometers per liter. 

Suzuki GD 110s Colors

Black, Black, Red, Grey, and Blue 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

03:05 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today – 17 September 2023

12:32 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar embarks on US visit today to attend ...

12:02 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa takes oath as Pakistan's 29th chief justice

07:49 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Rabiul Awwal moon not sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on Sept 29 in ...

05:06 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Railway’s officers barred from using AC amid economic ...

01:24 PM | 16 Sep, 2023

PM orders FO to look into Emirati firm recruiting Miss Universe ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:16 PM | 17 Sep, 2023

Is UAE Transit Visa extendable? Here's what Immigration Authority says

Horoscope

09:14 AM | 17 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 17, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on Sept 17, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 17, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 296.7 299.95
Euro EUR 321.5 324.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375.5 379
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.7 82.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.15 79.9
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 795.46 803.46
Canadian Dollar CAD 220 222.2
China Yuan CNY 40.72 41.12
Danish Krone DKK 42.57 42.97
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.21 38.56
Indian Rupee INR 3.57 3.68
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.09
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 968.3 977.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.18
Omani Riyal OMR 776.86 784.86
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 81.28 81.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 217.2 219.2
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 334.14 336.64
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 17, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs199,832.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 17 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Karachi PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Islamabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Peshawar PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Quetta PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sialkot PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Attock PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujranwala PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Jehlum PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Multan PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Bahawalpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Gujrat PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nawabshah PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Chakwal PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Hyderabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Nowshehra PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Sargodha PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Faisalabad PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601
Mirpur PKR 218,000 PKR 2,601

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: