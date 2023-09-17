Tavistock: The World’s Top-Secret and Premier Brainwashing Institute

“Those who manipulate the unseen mechanisms of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. We are governed, our minds molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested largely by men we have never heard of. . . In almost every act of our lives, whether in the sphere of politics or business, in our social conduct or our ethical thinking, we are dominated by the relatively small number of persons who understand the mental processes and social patterns of the masses. It is they who pull the wires that control the public mind, and who harness social forces and contrive new ways to bind and guide the world.” –Edward Bernays 1928

“The twenty-first century. . . will be the era of World Controllers . . . The old dictatorships fell because they could never supply their subjects with enough bread, enough circuses, enough miracles and mysteries. Under a scientific dictatorship education will really work – with the result that most men and women grow up to love their servitude and will never dream of revolution. There is no good reason why a thoroughly scientific dictatorship should ever be overthrown.” –Aldous Huxley

For the past couple of centuries at least, and in fact from even earlier times, the wealthiest families on the planet have striven systematically and secretly, for a One World Government under their absolute control. This effort has become dangerously effective with the development of the scientific knowledge of the human mind over the past 125 years or so.

These families have monopolized their control over scientific knowledge of the human mind through the power of awarding grants for such scientific research. That the Western researchers are free is a myth – they mostly carry out research on topics that serve the purposes of these families. Men like Edward Bernays and Aldous Huxley, quoted at the outset, work for these families. Even “pure” research is, in the end, and eventually, always marshalled in the service of the global empire being insidiously and relentlessly built by these families.

The families that intend to rule the world have thus hired intellect which serves them. Using the wealth that they have acquired through usury and manipulated wars, these families have, among other things, established universities and institutes which they control. They have also taken control of pre-existing universities and research institutes through appointments at the highest administrative levels and through control of faculty appointments. The Chicago University, one of the leading universities of the world, for instance, has long accorded the title of “Founder” to John D. Rockefeller Sr. who gave donations worth $35 million to the university between 1892-1910. No wonder the Chicago University Law School has been referred to, by David Estulin, as “a political factory of Rockefeller agents and operatives”.

At the turn of the 20th century a rapid creation of organizations, intended to take control of the education of the United States, was initiated bythe High Cabal, the secretive group of the wealthiest families on the planet. The General Education Board (GEB) was set up in 1902 by John D. Rockefeller Sr. to experiment with “innovation” in the school system. Upton Sinclair, Clarence Darrow and others set up the Intercollegiate Socialist Society (ISS) in 1905. In 1908 ISS was headquartered at the Rand School of Social Sciences, evolving by 1921 into the League of Industrial Democracy under the leadership of the Elite agent John Dewey.

Also, in 1905, the Carnegie Foundation of Advancement of Teaching was established. In 1913 John D. Rockefeller set up the Southern Education Board (SEB). In 1919 the Institute of International Education (IIE) was set up by a grant from the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace. In 1919 the Progressive Education Association was also set up. The establishment of all these organizations, intended to “dumb down” America by controlling its educational system, shows that the High Cabal had, after very serious deliberations,rapidly taken all these measures. In 1999, Charlotte Iserbyt published a book titled “The Deliberate Dumbing Down of America”, in which she gave documentary evidence of how these families captured the American educational system.

But to enablethe control of the US from Britain, something else was set up in Britain. In 1913, the year in which the Federal Reserve Act was also passed, the “world’s premier top-secret ‘brainwashing’ institute”, the Tavistock Institute was quietly set up at Wellington House in London. It was not named Tavistock at the time but was simply called the Wellington House group.The venture was funded by the Rockefellers, the British Royal family, and the head of the world’s wealthiest family and the deepest intriguer of his day, Lord Rothschild. The Tavistock Institute was to have incalculable consequences for the effort of the world’s Elite to control the United States of America from London, and for the rest of the world.

Initially a small team of extremely capable men were assigned to the Tavistock Institute. Arnold Toynbee, the famed Jewish historian, was made Director of Future Studies. The Jewish psychologist Edward Bernays, a nephew of Sigmund Freud, and Walter Lippmann, also Jewish, later to become a famed columnist, were also part of Tavistock. The services of Lord Northcliffe, who owned several important newspapers at the time, and who, according to former MI6 agent John Coleman, was related to the Rothschilds through marriage,were also enlisted for Tavistock. These were the four men who initially constituted the Wellington House group, the precursor of Tavistock. It may also be mentioned that Aldous Huxley, quoted at the opening of this article, was a “lifelong collaborator “of Arnold Toynbee.

John Coleman, a former MI6 agent, who first revealed the existence of the Tavistock Institute, writes: “The papers we were privileged to examine showed that the purpose of those at Wellington House was to effect a change in the opinion of the British people who were adamantly opposed to war with Germany, a formidable task that was achieved by ‘opinion making’ through polls.” It began as a propaganda devising and dissemination organization “that would break down the stiff public resistance encountered to the looming war between Britain and Germany.”Thus the first major achievement of Tavistock was to mold the British public opinion in favor of war against Germany.

The next Tavistock task was to make up the mind of the American public in favor of entry into war on the side of Britain.It were the social scientists at Tavistock who introduced the term “Isolationists” as a derogatory description for those Americans who were opposed to US entry into WWI. According to John Coleman, phrases like “regime change”, “collateral damage”, etc. were introduced by social scientists at Tavistock. Look how the neutralizing Tavistock phrase “collateral damage” covers up the horrendous loss of millions of civilian lives in wars waged by the Anglo-US forces throughout the globe – its stirs no emotion, no revulsion.

At the end of WWI Edward Bernays moved to the United States where, based on his Wellington House experience, and his understanding of psychology, he introduced a new area known as Engineering Consent or the Engineering of Consent.He defines Engineering Consent and its scope as follows: “The phrase quite simply means the use of an engineering approach – that is, action based only on thorough knowledge of the situation and on the application of scientific principles and tried practices of getting people to support ideas and programs.” He admits that the technique can be “subverted”. He writes: “Demagogues can utilize the technique for anti-democratic purposes with as much success as can those who employ them for socially desirable ends.” Created by an agent of the World Order this technique is used for promoting the One World Government agenda.

In his book on Mass Control, Jim Keith, describes Tavistock in the following words: “One prominent locus of world control – its influence spreading through the media, the scientific establishment, corporations, government and the military – is Tavistock Institute. Tavistock, a collaborative effort of the British military intelligence and psychiatric establishment, was created in 1921, reportedly on the orders of members of the Royal Institute of International Affairs (also known as Chatham House).” The RIIA was actually set up by the victorious Rothschilds at the end of WWI, in order to have a “think tank” that would assist the High Cabal in setting up a global empire.

Jim Keith writes further: “The RIIA is an arm of the British Rhodes Round Table Group, founded by the British imperialist and Freemason Cecil Rhodes. The Round Table, functioning through a myriad of offshoots, has been the century’s most effective proponent for the creation of one world government. Tavistock relies on grants for its operation from the Rockefellers, Carnegies, the British Home Office and large anonymous grants.” It may be pointed out that Cecil Rhodes was a protégé of Natty Rothschild of Britain. It is important to note that WWI was secretly planned by the tiny Rhodes Group in collaboration with Natty Rothschild, almost a quarter of a century before it broke out. It may be noted that the American Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) is a subsidiary of the RIIA. As Eustace Mullins points out the CFR has never initiated any agenda item on its own – it works under directions from RIIA.

Jim Keith elaborates: “Initially run by British military intelligence officer Major John Rawlings, from its inception, Tavistock was intended as a coordinating center for planetary social control using ‘psychological shock troops’, a term coined by Reese. These shock troops in white lab coats have fanned out across the planet, infiltrating organizations in order to implement policies deemed productive by the organization’s strategists.” The full name of Rawlings was John Rawlings Reese (or Rees). The Wikipedia article on Rees states: “In 1941 a group of psychiatrists at the Tavistock Clinic saw that the right questions were asked in Parliament to secure the means to try new measures. As a result they were asked to join the Directorate of Army Psychiatry, and did so as a group.” Thus even theBritish Parliament was influenced subtly and unknowingly to arrive at certain decisions by social engineers of Tavistock.

Tavistock is dangerous because at its “core” it comprises of “Freemasonic Britishintelligence agents collaborating with the hydra heads of world psychiatry to achieve two goals: (1) The one world order where the nation states have been abolished and a single totalitarian control center established. (2) The simultaneous psychological control of the world. . .” Jim Keith points out that “Tavistock agents have penetrated American intelligence agencies, psychiatric institutions, industry, media, and political organisms, firmly guiding these bodies in alignment with the purposes of the Tavistock controllers.”

Jim Keith points out that Tavistock agents have “been present at the creation of international centers.” These include Stanford Research Institute’s Center for Advanced Behavioral Sciences, the Institute of Social Research at several locations including the University of Michigan, the MIT Sloan School, Wharton School of Business at U Penn, etc. Jim Keith also mentions National Training Laboratories where programs are used to break down an individual’s personality and reconstructing it to suit a group. These programs are sometimes known as “sensitivity” or group “encounters”. He writes: “It is estimated that millions of persons have been put through this type of ‘processing’, including most of America’s corporate leaders and officials from the State Department, the Navy, the Department of Education, and the National Education Association.” These programs align the individual with the New World Order.

Investigative writer Anton Chaitkin states: “A behavior control research project was begun in the 1950s, coordinated by the British psychological warfare unit called the Tavistock Institute, with the Scottish Rite Masons, the Central Intelligence Agency, and other British, Canadian, and United Nations agencies. The project became famous in the 1970s under a CIA codename ‘MK-Ultra’. Its notoriety for brainwashing by drugs, hypnosis, electroshock, and other tortures caused many books to be written about the project, and the US Senate conducted hearings, which exposed many of its abusive features.” It needs to be stressed that while CIA received a lot of flak for these mind control experiments, the Tavistock Institute, which initiated and motivated all this activity, remained unmentioned.

The Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) is another Tavistock contribution. It was set up in 1963 by McGeorge Bundy, a member of the Yale secret society Skull and Bones. His father and elder brother were also “Bonesmen”. McGeorge Bundy was JFK’s National Security Advisor but betrayed JFK during Bay of Pigs. Bundy worked for intelligence during WWII and his brother worked for the CIA. Bundy was also a member of the CFR.The IPS initiated many projects designed to undermine society or to capture and subvert social movements.

“Chief theoretician for the IPS was none other than Noam Chomsky, one of the founders of the New Left. For Chomsky, the primary purpose for creating the New Left of the early 1960s was to pre-empt the radicalization of college youth strata to two overlapping ends.” These ends were the prevention of the capture of youth by established socialist parties and to drain off student discontent through foundation-sponsored (emphasis in original)“community action projects for radicals in development” at the time. These community action projects were staffed by these young men but their true goal was “the Reesian fascist conception of local community control”.

But the IPS did even more sinister things, utterly unknown to, and beyond the comprehension of the citizens of the US, Europe, and the rest of the world.According to David Estulin, Marcus Raskin of the Chicago Law School, had also been “thoroughly trained in psychological profiling through the National Testing Laboratories”. NTL “specializes in brainwashing through various methods”. The methods are “employed to create the social basis for running terrorist operations”. The Executive Intelligence Review wrote as early as 1977: “One major goal of the Institute [IPS] has been to ‘infiltrate’ legitimate organizations and political organizations and political institutions and take them over. These takeovers have been central to the Institute’s primary function: coordinating terrorism domestically and internationally.”

There used to be the Baader-Meinhof terrorist group in Germany that became famous in the 1970s. The “second generation of Baader-Meinhof gang came from the graduates of the Heidelberg Patient’s Collective, an experimental program using mental patients, in which patients were indoctrinated according to R.D. Laing-Tavistock schizophrenia reinforcing program, and also, as part of the program, assigned to develop the capability to produce bombs.” Estulin points out that a similar technique was used to create the infamous terrorist organization, the Red Brigade in Italy. The creation of the Red Brigade was the work of Francesco Alberoni of the School of Sociology at Trento University. Both terrorist groups were a key to the Gladio operations in the two countries.

Tavistock also conceived of a plan for altering society through the use of chemical substances such as LSD and other drugs. Jim Keith writes: “As illogical as it may seem at first glance, the LSD drugging of the world and an accompanying injection of mystical religion fits neatly into the New World Order – and eugenics – intention for population control and a ‘post-technological’ world.”Various rock groups were propped up to influence the youth and keep it away from the making efforts towards bringing serious and genuine reform in society. Estulin quotes Jim Keith: “An FBI internal memo from 1968 mentions the employment of the Grateful Dead as an avenue to ‘channel youth dissent and rebellion into more benign and non-threatening channels.’ They performed a vital service in distracting many young persons into drugs and mysticism, rather than politics.” Grateful Dead was rock group and “many young people became ‘Deadheads’ following the Grateful Dead on tour.”

In a lecture in the US in 1961 Aldous Huxley said that the under the influence of propaganda and psychotropic drugs people will begin to the “love their servitude” and start living in a “concentration camp of the mind” – they will lose all will to resist. Timothy Leary of Harvard University’s Psychology Department stated that Huxley had concluded that, “These brain drugs, mass produced in laboratories, will bring about vast changes in society. This will happen . . . The obstacle to this evolution, Timothy, is the Bible.”

Timothy Leary adds: “We had run up against the Judeo-Christian commitment to one God, one reality that has cursed Europe for centuries and America since our founding days. Drugs that open the mind to multiple realities inevitably lead to a polytheistic view of the universe. We sensed that the time for a new humanist religion based on intelligence, good-natured pluralism and scientific paganism had arrived.” This is dangerous bull shit peddled by agents of the New World Order sitting in the leading academic institutions of the West. But it explains why America was pushed into what has come to be known as “counter culture”.

David Estulin writes that the “undeclared war” against the youth of the US began in 1967, when “Tavistock began using open-air rock concerts to attract over four million people to the so-called ‘festivals’.” Without being aware of it the youth was made a victim of a “planned wide-ranging drug experimentation”. Estulin writes that at these concerts certain drugs were distributed freely and widely. Hallucinogenic drugs such as STP, MDA, DMT and the LSD and Blue Micro Dot LSD were made available to the youth free of cost at these concerts. Hallucinogenic drugs mimic certain aspects of psychosis – in technical language these drugs are said to be psychomimetic in their effect. Most users of these drugs experience “whole personality changes causing total alteration of sense” at the time they are under the influence of the drugs.

Thus over 50 million attendees of various concerts of this kind between the ages of 10-25 soon became messengers of a new drug culture. This was called the “New Age”. Estulin notes that entire LSD drug scene was not accidental but was a planned experiment. “The Tavistock Institute had extensively studied the relationship between brain and behavior caused by hallucinogenic drugs.” Lessons learned from this experiment and various studies led,many years later, to the introduction of MTV (Music Television) and radio channels that played songs from 15-25 years ago, targeting the adult population. Tavistock studies had shown that listening to childhood songs brought forth memories and associations of that period. “These memories triggered an emotional drug flashback that set off an infantile emotional state that brought the listener back to that time when, in which he or she experienced an identical or one mirroring the drug reaction itself.”

The historic Woodstock Festival was held from August 15-18, 1969 at a huge farm 40 miles from Woodstock in New York state. The music played covered folk, rock, blues rock, folk rock, hard rock, jazz fusion, Latin, psychedelic rock, progressive rock, southern rock, and jam band. According to journalist Donald Phau: “At Woodstock half a million youth gathered to be drugged and brainwashed on a farm. The victims were immersed in filth, pumped with psychedelic drugs, and kept awake continuously for three days, and all with the full complicity of the FBI and government officials.” At the concert food supply and water were to be expected in short supply, the sanitary facilities were not expected to cope with the massive numbers. And nobody could leave as it was a far out place.

But behind the scene stood the British Military Intelligence and the CIA. Woodstock was created by Artie Kornfeld, Director Capital Records, an EMI subsidiary. EMI (Electronic Music Industries) is, unknown to the general public, an arm of the British Military Intelligence as contractor to the British War Office. The money for Woodstock was provided by John Roberts, owner of the Block Drugs pharmaceutical company. According to John Roberts,sitting in your own excrement was part of the plan!They supplied bananas freely at the entry to ensure that! The One World crowd has a filthy mind and they hold mankind in utter contempt.

Apart from using drugs and music to alter US society, other techniques are also employed to take the US away from a belief in its religious heritage. Economic hardship has been deliberately created to disturb and confuse the public mind. The media has been increasingly monopolized so that the public is bombarded by the same propaganda from the same source. Further the same disinformation and omission of information is carried out to influence the public mind. In 1983 about 50 corporations owned most of US media. In 1988 the number had shrunk to 29 and by 1990 to 26. Currently a mere 5 corporations own most of the US media.

In his book Mind Control in the United States, Steven Jacobson writes: “The nation is experiencing the effects of a scientifically induced nervous breakdown. Psychological warfare and economic warfare are both being used against an unsuspecting public. The nation has been placed in a vise and is being squeeeeeeezed, causing agitation, stress, anxiety, fear, anger and frustration. One end of the vise is mass media which is used to program, propagandize, badger and wear down the public emotionally and with negative stories. On the other end of the vise is the manipulation of the economy to cause added stress to the people…” When people are in a state of stress, anxiety and fear, they become “highly suggestible and vulnerable to control and manipulation.” The Pakistani establishment and nation must analyze its situation partly in the light of the above. But that will require extensive reading habits and appropriate reading material for the leadership in various domains.It may help to know that in order to stay in business, the mainstream publishers do not publish books that negate the propaganda of the High Cabal.

The media is used to mentally program people. This requires the suspension of the capability rational thought among the populace. Two principles employed in this regard are distraction and repetition. “Distraction focusses the attention of the conscious mind on one or more of the five senses (sight, sound, touch, smell and taste) in order to program the subconscious mind.” Jacobson writes: “Repetition of the information imbeds it in your subconscious mind so that acceptance of its truth (accuracy) becomes a conditioned response. You accept the information as true without thinking whenever it is presented to you again.”

The TV is now a most important tool in this game of brainwashing people. This is despite the rise of the internet and bloggers who present a more rational and analytical view of issues. “Five percent of Americans read more than five books a year but one billion tune in to the Oscar awards.” Estulin points out Eric Trist and David Emory, Tavistok representatives in the US, had concluded that “all television had a dissociative effect on mental capabilities, making people less able to think rationally.” Tavistock recognized that “habituated TV watching destroys the ability of a person for critical cognitive activity. In other words, it makes you stupid.”

David Estulin has described how news is presented to the viewers when they turn on their TVs. “All ‘news items’ are told in short bits, no longer than 30 seconds; a major new item may run up to a minute or a minute and a half. Voice over pictures. Short interviews, usually only a few sentences, a few snippets of disjointed thoughts. The average half-hour segment may report up to 40 items, all presented in a seamless style, followed by sports, weather, entertainment and the idle banter between the newsreaders.” The same phrases, the same emphasis, is repeated on every major channel.

This author stopped watching US news channels years ago – the same lies, the same crap, the same words and phrases are repeated over and over again on every God forsaken channel! That is why Ron Unz has coined the term American Pravda for the US mainstream media. Paul Craig Roberts calls them presstitutes. Pravda used to be the mouthpiece of the Soviet Communist party and was considered a mere propaganda paper. But does the US public at large understand what it is subjected to day in and day out? Hal Becker of a think-tank named “Futures Group” stated: “I know the secret of making the average American believe anything I want him to. Just let me control television. . . You put something on the television and it becomes reality. If the world outside the TV set contradicts the images, people start trying to change the world to make it like TV images . . .”

Eric Trist and Frederick Emery at Tavitsock developed a theory of “social turbulence”. A population may be softened up through mass phenomena such as energy shortages, economic and financial collapse, or terrorist attack.” This applies equally to the US and Europe and to Pakistan. According to Trist and Emery: “If the ‘shocks’ were to come close enough to each other and if they were delivered with increasing intensity, then they would drive society into a state of mass psychosis. . . Individuals would become dissociated, as they tried to flee from terror of the shocking emerging reality; people would withdraw into a state of denial, retreating into popular entertainments and diversions, while being prone to outbursts of rage.” Cricket is our national entertainment and distraction, and the increasingly abusive language about the leadership and each other that you will encounter on social media and in private interactions, is an illustration of this tactic. People are fleeing the country if they can. IMF acts according to Tavistockian principles like these. It has a cardinal principle – increase economic hardship and increase poverty and bring nations to their knees.

Without going into detail it will suffice to mention that the psych-social management of the “Arab Spring” and the so-called “Color Revolutions” was carried out by those trained in the principles developed by Tavistock agents. The gender and transgender debate, promotion of homosexuality and sex changes,the entire LGBT agenda promotion, and things like these are well thought out Tavistock activities. To assuage British public feeling, the National Health Service asked the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust to close Tavistock Child Identity Gender Clinic, the only such clinic in Britain, by Spring 2023. This was reported by the BBC and British papers on28 July, 2022. There was a scathing independent review of the activities at this clinic. What was going on there which led parents to complain? Whether it will actually shut down or get “transformed” remains to be seen. It may be of interest to note that Putin has banned sex change surgeries and operations in Russia! The World Order crowd is very unhappy about it.

