Wb Backed Programme Puts Punjab On Fast Track To Development

A large-scale Punjab Development Programme, launched in collaboration with the World Bank, is currently underway to revamp basic infrastructure across 15 cities of the province.

The ambitious initiative includes the construction of 14,526 streets, laying of 750 kilometers of new water supply pipelines, and significant upgrades in sanitation and lighting systems.

According to official sources, the multi-billion-rupee programme aims to address long-standing urban infrastructure gaps in a sustainable and inclusive manner. In all selected cities, the development work includes the installation of modern sewerage systems, street lighting, and upgraded drinking water facilities. To ensure durability and environmental sustainability, plastic piping is being used in the new sewerage lines, which are designed to reduce blockages and maintenance issues.

In addition to urban centres, the programme also extends to rural localities on the outskirts of Lahore, where Rs. 11 billion is being invested to improve sewage networks and ensure safer sanitation for the population.

Municipal officials state that the collaboration with the World Bank not only provides technical support but also ensures that the infrastructure complies with international best practices. The initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs during implementation and improve the quality of life for millions of residents across Punjab.

Urban planners and civic development experts have welcomed the project, calling it a “much-needed intervention” to modernize Punjab’s urban framework and prepare its cities for future challenges such as population growth, climate stress, and resource scarcity.

The Punjab Development Programme is seen as a model for future public-private cooperation in infrastructure development and is expected to be completed in phases over the next few years.