Erdogan calls Netanyahu ‘Hitler of ModernTime,’ urges Muslim Unity at OIC Summit

ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called out Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu, comparing him to Adolf Hitler and accusing him of dragging Middle East toward devastation amid attacks on Iran.

Speaking to foreign ministers from over 40 member states, Erdogan said “Netanyahu is pushing entire region toward destruction just like Hitler,” and warned that escalating Israeli aggression — particularly the recent attack on Iran — poses an existential threat to regional stability.

“The unity of Muslims is not a choice anymore, it is a need of the hour,” Erdogan said. “This is the moment to end our differences and come together for the sake of our region.”

Two-day OIC summit is being held in Istanbul, and was urgently convened to address Israel’s widening military campaign, which has now included strikes against Yemen, Libya, Syria, and most recently Iran. Turkish leadership has condemned Israel’s recent attack on Iranian territory, with Erdogan reaffirming his nation’s solidarity with “our Iranian brothers and sisters.”

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi were seen seated side by side during the high-stakes talks — a visual symbol of unity amidst growing regional polarization.

Ishaq Dar is expected to present Pakistan’s official stance during the summit, which includes strong opposition to Israeli strikes in Gaza and Iran, and a renewed push for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict.

OIC’s chief also addressed the gathering, stating unequivocally that “Israeli aggression on Gaza and Iran is unacceptable,” and called for the global community to uphold international law. “Every nation has the right to self-defense,” he said, echoing Iran’s justification for its response to Israeli attacks.

Ahead of the summit, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Israel of deliberately sabotaging peace efforts. “Israel attacked us just two days before the scheduled talks on June 15. This shows Tel Aviv is not interested in diplomacy,” he told reporters in Istanbul.