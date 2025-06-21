ISLAMABAD – Pakistan officially nominated US President Donald Trump for 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, crediting his leadership with helping prevent full-scale war between Islamabad and New Delhi during recent cross-border conflict.

The recommendation follows what Islamabad described as “unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression” earlier this year, which Pakistan claims resulted in severe violations of its sovereignty and tragic civilian casualties, including women and children. In response, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, a “measured and precise” military counterstrike aimed at restoring deterrence while minimizing civilian harm.

In a statement, Foreign Office said President Trump played key role in defusing the crisis through urgent and sustained diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi. His efforts, officials say, led to a timely ceasefire and averted a potentially catastrophic war between two nuclear-armed nations.

“This was a moment of extreme regional volatility,” said a senior Pakistani diplomat. “President Trump’s intervention demonstrated statesmanship and strategic foresight. His efforts directly contributed to peace and regional stability.”

Pakistani government also praised Trump’s repeated offers to mediate the Kashmir dispute, calling them “sincere” and “long-overdue.” Islamabad maintains that a lasting resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir conflict—one aligned with UN Security Council resolutions—is critical for enduring peace in South Asia.

“President Trump’s handling of the 2025 crisis builds on his record of pragmatic diplomacy,” the official statement read. “We hope that his contributions to regional and global peace, including in the Middle East, will be recognized at the highest international level.”

The nomination comes amid continued tensions in Gaza and escalating hostilities involving Iran—conflicts where Pakistan hopes Trump’s diplomatic approach may again prove influential.