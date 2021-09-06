Palestinian prisoners escape from Israel’s most secure prison through tunnel
TEL AVIV – Israeli police have launched a search operation to find six Palestinian prisoners, who managed to escape from a high-security prison in Gilboa in one of the rare breakouts.
Media reports said the men, who were political prisoners, shared the same detention cell where they dug a tunnel below a toilet and crawled their way out of what is dubbed as most secure prison.
The Palestinian prisoners have been identified as Zakariye Zubeidi, 46, Monadel Yacoub Nafe’at, 26, Yaqoub Qassem, Yaqoub Mahmoud Qadri, 49, Ayham Nayef Kamamji, 35, and Mahmoud Abdullah Ardah, 46.
Six #Palestinian political prisoners have managed to escape from the high-security Israeli prison of Gilboa, near Nazareth, through a secret tunnel they had reportedly dug beneath the prison, Israeli police said.#FreedomTunnel #Palestinian pic.twitter.com/l0Hgm5XFd8— Palestine Foundation | فلسطین فاؤنڈیشن پاکستان (@plf_pak) September 6, 2021
Most of them, according to reports, were serving life sentences in the jail since long.
Israeli police spokesperson told media, “Overnight, we received a number of reports about suspicious figures in agricultural fields and from the prison service, which discovered very quickly that prisoners were missing from their cells and that six escaped”.
He said that search operation is underway to trace the Palestinians.
من أجمل الأخبار التي تسمعها ع الصبح— خالد صافي #فلسطين 🇵🇸 (@KhaledSafi) September 6, 2021
تابع هذه السلسلة من التغريدات للحديث عن ستة من الأسرى الفلسطينيين استطاعوا الهرب من سجن جلبوع عبر نفق حفروه
عمل بطولي أحدث هز في المنظومة الأمنية الإسرائيلية #الهروب_من_سجن_جلبوع pic.twitter.com/54qos7vjiW
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum described the escape a heroic act, adding that the struggle for freedom with the occupier is continuous and extended, inside and outside prisons.
Israel quietly allows Jews to pray at Al Aqsa ...
The Israeli government has quietly allowed Jews to hold prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East ...
