Taliban announce to resume international flights from Kabul soon

KABUL – The Taliban said on Monday that efforts are underway to put Kabul airport back in function with the assistance of Turkey, Qatar and an organization of Middle East country.

Addressing a press conference, the group’s spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that domestic flights have been resumed while the operation for overseas flights will be start soon from Kabul airport where the departing US troops had destroyed the radar system.

He further announced that the Taliban has taken complete control over Panjshir, the last pocket of resistance in the north.

Mujahed said that the group will soon announce the formation of new ‘inclusive’ government once the technical issues are resolved.

Taliban’s Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada will head the governing council and his deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will likely be president of the country.

The group has invited officials from Turkey, China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar to attend the ceremony that will welcome the new government, reports said.