Pakistan’s Army Chief meets UAE President during maiden official visit

DUBAI – Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir arrived in the United Arab Emirates during his seven-day visit to Middle Eastern nations.

After meeting top Saudi leadership including the crown prince, Army Chief lands in UAE where he called on United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati Palace, both sides reviewed cooperation and joint work between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi in defence and military affairs.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/DKM5xmgBKk — مجلة الجندي (@aljundijournal) January 9, 2023

COAS and Sheikh Nahyan exchanged views to strengthen ties and to further improve the common interests of the two friendly countries.

UAE President also felicitated COAS Munir on his appointment as the country’s top commander, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people. Army Chief expressed gratitude and appreciation to the President.

The meeting between the top civil-military leader was also attended by other officials including the National Security Adviser, the UAE deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court.

On Monday, General Asim Munir held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in his winter camp, where the two sides discussed bilateral ties, defence cooperation and other matters between the two Islamic States.