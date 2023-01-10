Pakistan’s Army Chief meets UAE President during maiden official visit

DUBAI – Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir arrived in the United Arab Emirates during his seven-day visit to Middle Eastern nations.
After meeting top Saudi leadership including the crown prince, Army Chief lands in UAE where he called on United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
During the meeting held at Qasr Al Shati Palace, both sides reviewed cooperation and joint work between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi in defence and military affairs.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, received General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
COAS and Sheikh Nahyan exchanged views to strengthen ties and to further improve the common interests of the two friendly countries.
UAE President also felicitated COAS Munir on his appointment as the country’s top commander, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people. Army Chief expressed gratitude and appreciation to the President.
The meeting between the top civil-military leader was also attended by other officials including the National Security Adviser, the UAE deputy prime minister and minister of the presidential court.
On Monday, General Asim Munir held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in his winter camp, where the two sides discussed bilateral ties, defence cooperation and other matters between the two Islamic States.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.3
|236.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268
|270.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|305
|308
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.6
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|164.15
|165.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|174
|175.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.18
|33.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.5
|32.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.45
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|737.84
|742.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|589.88
|594.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.68
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
