Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

discusses ways of strengthening ties between two countries

Web Desk 09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023
Source: spagov/Twitter

RIYADH – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed cooperation, among other issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Pakistan’s top general and de facto ruler of the Kingdom interacted at the ‘winter camp’ in AlUla, an oasis city located in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The pictures show COAS Asim Munir, the Saudi crown prince, and other officials sitting on the floor, having Arabian cuisine while reviewing bilateral relations and opportunities.

Both sides, known for close defence and economic allies, also exchanged views to enhance bilateral ties in diverse fields.

The reception was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Muhammad al Aiban, Pakistani ambassador to the Kingdom, and the military attaché in Saudi.

Pakistan’s Army Chief is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE, his first overseas official trip being the top commander of the Pakistan Army.

Earlier, COAS discussed military cooperation with Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in the capital Riyadh last week.

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for COAS

Gen Asim Munir also performed Umrah where the doors of Kaabah were opened for him. In clips shared online, COAS can be seen walking out of the Holy Kaabah with some other people. 

Another clip shows the Army Chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi, the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting the military commander.

