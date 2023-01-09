Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

discusses ways of strengthening ties between two countries
RIYADH – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and discussed cooperation, among other issues, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Pakistan’s top general and de facto ruler of the Kingdom interacted at the ‘winter camp’ in AlUla, an oasis city located in northwestern Saudi Arabia.
The pictures show COAS Asim Munir, the Saudi crown prince, and other officials sitting on the floor, having Arabian cuisine while reviewing bilateral relations and opportunities.
Both sides, known for close defence and economic allies, also exchanged views to enhance bilateral ties in diverse fields.
سمو #ولي_العهد وقائد الجيش الباكستاني يستعرضان العلاقات الثنائية وفرص تطويرها.https://t.co/ZG0rWCkOwU#واس pic.twitter.com/3PhYTaPcc0— واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) January 9, 2023
The reception was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Muhammad al Aiban, Pakistani ambassador to the Kingdom, and the military attaché in Saudi.
Pakistan’s Army Chief is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE, his first overseas official trip being the top commander of the Pakistan Army.
Earlier, COAS discussed military cooperation with Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in the capital Riyadh last week.
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for COAS
Gen Asim Munir also performed Umrah where the doors of Kaabah were opened for him. In clips shared online, COAS can be seen walking out of the Holy Kaabah with some other people.
Another clip shows the Army Chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi, the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting the military commander.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.