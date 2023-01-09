Search

PM Shehbaz to present post-disaster framework plan for Pakistan recovery at climate conference today

Web Desk 10:05 AM | 9 Jan, 2023
Source: PML-N (Twitter)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will present the case for the flood-hit nation to garner international support towards recovery from the aftermath of massive floods.

The premier arrives in Geneva today to co-host the International Conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’, along with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The South Asian nation will also try to forge long-term partnerships for building the country’s climate resilience and adaptation.

Top Pakistani delegation including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the premier during the crucial visit.

At the UN, PM Shehbaz will outline the framework vision for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-affected areas and emphasize upon the need for global support and long-term partnership to implement it.

He will also hold a joint presser with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Meanwhile, leaders and top representatives from different nations and global institutions, foundations, and funds will attend the moot.

Before leaving to present Pakistan’s case at an international forum, the premier shared a tweet and said, “Bridging the funding gap is key to restore critical infrastructure, rebuilding lives and livelihoods and reviving the economy.”

He called humanity at an inflection point in history, saying our actions today will shape the resilient future for our succeeding generations.

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva to attend climate moot 

He said that he would take the opportunity to present the case of flood victims before the world. “I will also throw light on steps my govt. has taken for relief and rehabilitation,” he further posted.

In the South Asian nation, record monsoon rains and melting glaciers displaced millions and killed at least 1,700. Deluge waters have receded nut rebuilding millions of homes and thousands of kilometres of roads is another massive challenge for cash strapped country.

Over 5 million Pakistan flood victims to face food crisis, warns UN

