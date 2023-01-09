Tourists throng hilly areas to enjoy snowfall

ISLAMABAD – A large number of tourists, especially from the urban areas, flocked to the country’s favorite hill station Murree and other hilly areas to enjoy the snowfall.

Reports in local media said resorts in Murree, Ayubia, Malam Jabba, Kaghan, Swat, Hunza, Ziarat, Chitral and other areas were packed with tourists.

Murree’s famous spots were all flooded with sightseers amid cold weather as tourists are enjoying hot beverages, and spending quality time with family and friends. People are also enjoying the chairlift at Pindi Point.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) has issued an advisory to take precautionary measures to avoid any unwanted incidents.

In the latest advisory, officials urged tourists to keep the windows of their vehicles open and clear the snow from the exhaust pipes of the vehicles at times.

Every year in winter, tourists rushed to hilly areas to enjoy the snowfall.