US announces additional £100mn aid for Pakistan to rebuild after deadly floods

Web Desk 10:04 AM | 10 Jan, 2023
US announces additional £100mn aid for Pakistan to rebuild after deadly floods

ISLAMABAD – The United States has announced additional aid for Pakistan to rebuild after devastating floods which brought widespread devastation to nation, which is already facing worst economic crisis.

US state department spokesperson Ned Price announced the development as Islamabad is hosting a moot in Geneva with the United Nations to garner international assistance.

Ned Price said that Washington has worked closely with South Asian nation to provide funding assistance for flood response, food security, disaster preparedness, and capacity-building efforts.

“I am pleased to share that today the US announced an additional $100 million of recovery and reconstruction funding, bringing our total contribution to over $200 million,” he announced.

The spokesperson maintained that the additional funding will be used for flood protection and governance, disease surveillance, economic growth, and clean energy, climate-smart agriculture, food security, and infrastructure reconstruction.

It will also address the humanitarian situation as and help in rehabilitation in refugee-hosting areas.

The recovery and reconstruction of flood-hit nation will be a continuing process in months, and years ahead, and we will continue to support Islamabad in its efforts to build a more climate-resilient future for its people, he added.

In a major relief, Pakistan secured over $10 billion in aid for flood relief efforts at the International Conference on Climate Resilient Infrastructure in Geneva.

‘Pakistan standing at crossroads, PM Shehbaz says as flood-hit country seeking $16bn for recovery

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the UN chief launched an $8 billion flood aid appeal at the international conference, to garner funds in order to cope with the devastation caused due to the worst floods in recent memory.

