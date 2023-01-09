Search

PakistanTop News

‘Pakistan standing at crossroads, PM Shehbaz says as flood-hit country seeking $16bn for recovery

Web Desk 01:14 PM | 9 Jan, 2023
‘Pakistan standing at crossroads, PM Shehbaz says as flood-hit country seeking $16bn for recovery
Source: Screengrab

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif apprised the world that Pakistan was standing at a crossroads as he urged the international community to meet the demand required for rehabilitation purposes.

Addressing the inaugural session of International Conference on Climate Resilient Infrastructure in Geneva on Monday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the world was standing at a 'turning point of history'.

He said the current dilemma demands clarity on survival and maintaining our bodies, dignity, and honour by moving forward with a sense of purpose. PM said the world is racing against time.

Recalling the worst monsoon in recent years, PM said the disaster affected 30 million people, displaced more than 8 million and washed away infrastructure on thousands of kilometres. 

He commended support by the United Nations, Asian Development Bank, International Monetary Fund and several other international organisations.

We have learned that nothing can go back to business as usual, PM said. emphasizing the impact of floods that hit Pakistan last year.

The Prime Minister said Pakistani government has prepared a comprehensive framework for recovery, rehabilitation, and reconstruction with resilience which reflects priorities for recovery and reconstruction, and mentioned over 16 billion dollars is needed.

PM added that the funding gap for minimum recovery is $8billion dollars which will be needed over the next three years. He said together we have to rebuild the lives and dreams of flood ravaged people, adding that the international community's solidarity and long-term support for South Asia nation will make a difference at this critical juncture.

He stressed solidarity and vision to ensure the world's transition to a sustainable future not on papers but on the ground.

More to follow...

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

PAKvNZ: Pakistan choose to bat first in maiden ODI against New Zealand

11:48 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz to present post-disaster framework plan for Pakistan recovery at climate conference today

10:05 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir meets Saudi crown prince during maiden official visit

09:38 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz Sharif leaves for Geneva to attend climate moot 

05:54 PM | 8 Jan, 2023

PM Shehbaz requests participation from Kuwait at UN moot on Pakistan floods

11:49 AM | 8 Jan, 2023

Another spell of rain to hit parts of Pakistan from today

10:51 AM | 8 Jan, 2023
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

PIA passengers forced to use mineral water in toilets

01:46 PM | 9 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 9, 2023

08:02 AM | 9 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 09, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.15 236.65
Euro EUR 264.5 267
UK Pound Sterling GBP 301 304
U.A.E Dirham AED 69 69.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.7 67.3
Australian Dollar AUD 162 163.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 604 608.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 172 173.35
China Yuan CNY 32.41 32.66
Danish Krone DKK 32.17 32.52
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.4 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.7 744.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 590 594.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.46 169.76
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 241.85 243.6
Thai Bhat THB 6.59 6.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 184,200 PKR 2,080

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: