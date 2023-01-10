Who is Khalid Mehmood Dar, the son-in-law of Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed?

RAWALPINDI – Lt-Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot with Khalid Mehmood Dar in Rawalpindi in late December.

Eversince pictures from the marriage ceremony of Anusha Chaudhry surfaced online, people are interested in knowing more about the son-in-law of Faiz Hameed, one of the noted generals of the Pakistan Army who took early retirement a few weeks ago.

A private news channel shared some details about Khalid Mehmood Dar recently. According to the news channel, Khalid Mehmood Dar is the son of Brigadier Hamid Dar and he is from Gujranwala, a city located around 70 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore.

Anusha and Khalid reportedly know each other from university days as they both graduated from the National Defence University (NDU).

The two got hitched at a high-profile wedding ceremony, which was attended by prominent political figures and senior officers of the armed forces.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, former army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Asim Saleem Bajwa were in attendance.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were also present. AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and TV anchor Saleem Safi were also seen at the wedding ceremony.