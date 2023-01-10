Who is Khalid Mehmood Dar, the son-in-law of Lt-Gen (r) Faiz Hameed?

RAWALPINDI – Lt-Gen (retired) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot with Khalid Mehmood Dar in Rawalpindi in late December.
Eversince pictures from the marriage ceremony of Anusha Chaudhry surfaced online, people are interested in knowing more about the son-in-law of Faiz Hameed, one of the noted generals of the Pakistan Army who took early retirement a few weeks ago.
A private news channel shared some details about Khalid Mehmood Dar recently. According to the news channel, Khalid Mehmood Dar is the son of Brigadier Hamid Dar and he is from Gujranwala, a city located around 70 kilometres from the provincial capital Lahore.
Anusha and Khalid reportedly know each other from university days as they both graduated from the National Defence University (NDU).
The two got hitched at a high-profile wedding ceremony, which was attended by prominent political figures and senior officers of the armed forces.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, former army chief Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa and Asim Saleem Bajwa were in attendance.
PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry were also present. AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Ilyas and TV anchor Saleem Safi were also seen at the wedding ceremony.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 10, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.3
|236.9
|Euro
|EUR
|268
|270.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|305
|308
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.6
|69.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.6
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|164.15
|165.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|174
|175.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.18
|33.43
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.5
|32.85
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.45
|2.51
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|737.84
|742.84
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|589.88
|594.38
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.68
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,300 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,300. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 143,800 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,600.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,300
|PKR 2,080
