Pakistan Army ex-chiefs Gen (r) Bajwa, Kiani attend wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

RAWALPINDI – Former chief of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Gen (r) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot in late December.

The country’s top military officials, politicians, journalists, and other notables gathered under one roof to wish the daughter of the country’s former known general, who stepped down after a change of command.

The pictures and clips of the wedding hit social media, more than a week after the event, showing Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed walking his daughter to the stage. Anusha, dressed in gold and maroon bridal attire, was also flanked by her other family members.

جزل (ر) فیض حمید صاحب کی بیٹی کی شادی۔۔۔۔معروف صحافی،سیاستدان اور عسکری قیادت نے شرکت کی۔

اللہ نصیب اچھے کرے🙏



کچھ ذرائع کا دعوئ ہے کہ سابق آرمی چیف جزل باجوہ بھی اس شادی میں شریک تھے@AnasMallick @PakForeverIA pic.twitter.com/nCWsnk5aqs — 𝓜𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑻𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒒 (@MTParacha) January 7, 2023

Those who graced the event also included current Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former CJP Saqib Nisar, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Asad Umar attended the wedding ceremony.

(Photo courtesy: social media)

(Photo courtesy: social media)

لفٹیننٹ جنرل ر فیض حمید کی بیٹی کی شادی میں پی ٹی آئی کی سینئیر قیادت نے شرکت کی۔ ریٹائرڈ اور حاضر جرنیلوں اور دیگر افسروں کی ایک بڑی تعداد بھی موجود تھی۔لیکن بیشتر افسروں نے جنرل ر باجوہ سے دوری ہی رکھی۔ ایک سینئیر جرنیل ہونے کے باجود کئی افسروں نے باجوہ سے ہاتھ بھی نہ ملایا pic.twitter.com/9Mci5QJl7t — Imran Mir (@ImranMirMedia) January 7, 2023

Former Army Chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kiani, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Asim Saleem Bajwa, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, and journalist Saleem Safi were also spotted having quality time at the event that becomes the talk of the town.

(Photo courtesy: social media)

Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is a retired three-star general of Pakistan Army's Baloch Regiment. He last served as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Previously, he served as commander of the Peshawar Corps for less than a year.

The three-star ranking general also served as the 24th Director General of Pakistan's premier spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and as GOC 16th Infantry Division Pano Akil.

Hameed received various medals, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Diffa for his gallantry services for the country. Faiz Hameed's family is from Latifal, Chakwal.

Faiz took early retirement soon after General Asim Munir was elevated to Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His resignation was approved by the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet in early December, 2022.