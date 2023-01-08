Search

Pakistan Army ex-chiefs Gen (r) Bajwa, Kiani attend wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

Web Desk 09:18 AM | 8 Jan, 2023
Source: social media

RAWALPINDI – Former chief of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Gen (r) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot in late December.

The country’s top military officials, politicians, journalists, and other notables gathered under one roof to wish the daughter of the country’s former known general, who stepped down after a change of command.

The pictures and clips of the wedding hit social media, more than a week after the event, showing Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed walking his daughter to the stage. Anusha, dressed in gold and maroon bridal attire, was also flanked by her other family members.

Those who graced the event also included current Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former CJP Saqib Nisar, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Asad Umar attended the wedding ceremony.

(Photo courtesy: social media)

(Photo courtesy: social media)

Former Army Chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kiani, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Asim Saleem Bajwa, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, and journalist Saleem Safi were also spotted having quality time at the event that becomes the talk of the town.

(Photo courtesy: social media)

Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is a retired three-star general of Pakistan Army's Baloch Regiment. He last served as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Previously, he served as commander of the Peshawar Corps for less than a year.

The three-star ranking general also served as the 24th Director General of Pakistan's premier spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and as GOC 16th Infantry Division Pano Akil.

Hameed received various medals, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Diffa for his gallantry services for the country. Faiz Hameed's family is from Latifal, Chakwal.

Is Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed stepping into politics?

Faiz took early retirement soon after General Asim Munir was elevated to Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His resignation was approved by the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet in early December, 2022.

