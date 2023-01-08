Pakistan Army ex-chiefs Gen (r) Bajwa, Kiani attend wedding of Faiz Hameed’s daughter

RAWALPINDI – Former chief of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Gen (r) Faiz Hameed’s daughter Anusha Chaudhry tied the knot in late December.
The country’s top military officials, politicians, journalists, and other notables gathered under one roof to wish the daughter of the country’s former known general, who stepped down after a change of command.
The pictures and clips of the wedding hit social media, more than a week after the event, showing Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed walking his daughter to the stage. Anusha, dressed in gold and maroon bridal attire, was also flanked by her other family members.
جزل (ر) فیض حمید صاحب کی بیٹی کی شادی۔۔۔۔معروف صحافی،سیاستدان اور عسکری قیادت نے شرکت کی۔— 𝓜𝒐𝒎𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑻𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒒 (@MTParacha) January 7, 2023
اللہ نصیب اچھے کرے🙏
کچھ ذرائع کا دعوئ ہے کہ سابق آرمی چیف جزل باجوہ بھی اس شادی میں شریک تھے@AnasMallick @PakForeverIA pic.twitter.com/nCWsnk5aqs
Those who graced the event also included current Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, former CJP Saqib Nisar, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Asad Umar attended the wedding ceremony.
لفٹیننٹ جنرل ر فیض حمید کی بیٹی کی شادی میں پی ٹی آئی کی سینئیر قیادت نے شرکت کی۔ ریٹائرڈ اور حاضر جرنیلوں اور دیگر افسروں کی ایک بڑی تعداد بھی موجود تھی۔لیکن بیشتر افسروں نے جنرل ر باجوہ سے دوری ہی رکھی۔ ایک سینئیر جرنیل ہونے کے باجود کئی افسروں نے باجوہ سے ہاتھ بھی نہ ملایا pic.twitter.com/9Mci5QJl7t— Imran Mir (@ImranMirMedia) January 7, 2023
Former Army Chief General Ashfaq Parvez Kiani, General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Asim Saleem Bajwa, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, and journalist Saleem Safi were also spotted having quality time at the event that becomes the talk of the town.
Lieutenant General (r) Faiz Hameed
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed is a retired three-star general of Pakistan Army's Baloch Regiment. He last served as Bahawalpur Corps Commander. Previously, he served as commander of the Peshawar Corps for less than a year.
The three-star ranking general also served as the 24th Director General of Pakistan's premier spy agency Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) and as GOC 16th Infantry Division Pano Akil.
Hameed received various medals, including Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e-Diffa for his gallantry services for the country. Faiz Hameed's family is from Latifal, Chakwal.
Faiz took early retirement soon after General Asim Munir was elevated to Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His resignation was approved by the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet in early December, 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
