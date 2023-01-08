Noted religious scholar Maulana Ehetram-Ul-Haq Thanvi passes away

KARACHI – Influential Muslim scholar Maulana Ehetram-Ul-Haq Thanvi succumbed to cancer in the United States, his family announced late Saturday.
His son Mohtasham-ul-Haq announced that his father has breathed his last in Atlanta where he traveled six months back for his treatment.
His funeral prayers will be offered at the Georgia Islamic Institute, the family members said.
Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq was the eldest son of Maulana Ehtesham-ul-Haq Thanvi, a prominent researcher, and Islamic jurist. The deceased remained associated with several political parties including PPP, MQM, and PTI for quite some time.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 08, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.15
|236.65
|Euro
|EUR
|264.5
|267
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|301
|304
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69
|69.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.7
|67.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|162
|163.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|604
|608.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|172
|173.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.41
|32.66
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.17
|32.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.04
|29.39
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.4
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.7
|744.7
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144
|145.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|590
|594.5
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|168.46
|169.76
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.59
|6.69
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs184,200 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs157,920. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,700 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 168,200.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 184,200
|PKR 2,080
