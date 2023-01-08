Noted religious scholar Maulana Ehetram-Ul-Haq Thanvi passes away

KARACHI – Influential Muslim scholar Maulana Ehetram-Ul-Haq Thanvi succumbed to cancer in the United States, his family announced late Saturday.

His son Mohtasham-ul-Haq announced that his father has breathed his last in Atlanta where he traveled six months back for his treatment.

His funeral prayers will be offered at the Georgia Islamic Institute, the family members said.

Maulana Ehteram-ul-Haq was the eldest son of Maulana Ehtesham-ul-Haq Thanvi, a prominent researcher, and Islamic jurist. The deceased remained associated with several political parties including PPP, MQM, and PTI for quite some time.