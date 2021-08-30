Atif Aslam expresses desire to say Azaan in Holy Ka’aba
Share
Pakistan’s top vocalist, musician and actor Atif Aslam has expressed his desire to say Azaan at the Holy Ka’aba.
He expressed this desire while speaking to his host on a television show. The singer was very keen and said that he prayed for himself to be the voice behind the prayer call one day. He said he was willing to work with anyone to make this dream a reality.
"I am ready to work for the person for the rest of my life whoever does me the favour,” he said.
The singer, who has already recorded Azaan and its video is now available on YouTube for Atif Aslam’s lovers and followers, said that he was very eager and excited before recording Azaan.
"A day before recording it, I couldn’t sleep at night and couldn’t hold my eagerness. The feeling was beyond words. I never thought I’d be blessed enough to get a chance like this," he said.
Responding to a question about keeping his religious and music life in harmony, he said, “I am trying to keep both the religion and the world. I am a human and human beings make mistakes.”
When asked about the prospect of quitting his music career, he said it was out of the window. “I am not going to quit music. There is no such thing in my mind like quitting my career.”
- Sindh to vaccinate students of grades 9-12 at schools, colleges from ...10:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
-
- Pakistan’s borders are secured, army ready to meet any challenge: ...09:57 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Petrol price in Pakistan likely to decrease by Rs3.5 per litre from ...09:14 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- First PIA flight with medical supplies lands in Afghanistan08:39 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Shilpa Shetty separating from Raj Kundra following pornography case?07:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Anoushey Ashraf opens up about harassment in showbiz industry05:32 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Abrarul Haq's Baby Shark comment sparks social media debate04:48 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021