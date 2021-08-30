Atif Aslam expresses desire to say Azaan in Holy Ka’aba

Pakistan’s top vocalist, musician and actor Atif Aslam has expressed his desire to say Azaan at the Holy Ka’aba.

He expressed this desire while speaking to his host on a television show. The singer was very keen and said that he prayed for himself to be the voice behind the prayer call one day. He said he was willing to work with anyone to make this dream a reality.

"I am ready to work for the person for the rest of my life whoever does me the favour,” he said.

The singer, who has already recorded Azaan and its video is now available on YouTube for Atif Aslam’s lovers and followers, said that he was very eager and excited before recording Azaan.

"A day before recording it, I couldn’t sleep at night and couldn’t hold my eagerness. The feeling was beyond words. I never thought I’d be blessed enough to get a chance like this," he said.

Responding to a question about keeping his religious and music life in harmony, he said, “I am trying to keep both the religion and the world. I am a human and human beings make mistakes.”

When asked about the prospect of quitting his music career, he said it was out of the window. “I am not going to quit music. There is no such thing in my mind like quitting my career.”