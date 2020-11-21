Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir Bhutto’s Nikkah look

As a bride, one of the most unique ways to add sentimental value to your wedding dress is by wearing your mother’s wedding outfit.

Bakhtawar Bhutto has decided the same! She will be wearing her late mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s wedding ensemble on her special day.

Designed by Resham Revaj, Bakhtawar is set on recreating her mother’s Nikkah look! The dress is a beautiful green and crimson colored lehnga.

We believe that Bakhtawar will certainly make a timeless bride, exuding old world charm, in her mother's jora.

The daughter of PPP Co-Chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, is going to be engaged on the 27 of this month and will likely to marry Mahmood Chaudhry on January 30 next year.

As per the invitation card, Bakhtawar's engagement with Mahmood Chaudhry son of Chaudhry Muhammad Younus will take place at Bilawal House Karachi.

The organisers have mentioned a range of requirements for the guests for security reasons and prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. Guests have been requested to get tested for coronavirus and email the scanned copies of the results ahead of the event and no mobile phones will be allowed inside the venue.

Earlier this week, social media had been abuzz with rumours about Bakhtawar’s to be groom.

False pictures and information of Bakhtawar's soon-to-be fiance had been doing rounds on social media since last week. Without any confirmation, people flooded the internet with random guesses about who the groom is.

Amidst the gossip-fest on social media, the Pakistan Peoples Party decided to take to Twitter and clear the air regarding "all the misinformation being shared on social and electronic media".

Thank you everyone for the good wishes. Unfortunately the cards were leaked before even scheduled to be officially sent! Have absolutely NO affiliation with any family in the US which is being popularly quoted by most media. Hope this clears up all misinformation 💗 https://t.co/AprV6ebVfi — Bakhtawar B-Zardari (@BakhtawarBZ) November 17, 2020

While thanking everyone for the congratulatory messages, Bakhtawar also clarified in a Tweet that she is not associated with any family in the US.

