Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb faced an awkward moment when she allowed a middle-aged supporter to take a picture with her.
The 40-year-old politician was turning to her vehicle after a press talk informing journalist about schedule of funeral prayers of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother when the light beard person approached her and asked for a selfie.
As she nodded, the man came close to Aurangzeb and abruptly put his hand on her shoulder while striking pose for the photo.
مریم اورنگزیب کے ایک فین نے ان سے کی سیلفی کی درخواست، اس کے بعد کیا ہوا؟— Hamza Shakil (@PTI_Lion26) November 25, 2020
😂😂 @SHABAZGIL @hansbadvi pic.twitter.com/fFCyBgC6rI
In no time, the PML-N leader removed his hand and headed towards her vehicle without making any picture with the man.
The bizarre moment was captured by cameras installed for the media talk of Marriyum Aurangzeb.
- Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Football legend Maradona dies at 6009:49 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Join nightlife photography contest by realme to win realme 7 pro!09:20 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan’s economy in right direction after attaining ...09:04 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Father-of-three martyred after Indian army targets civilian ...08:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Rabab Hashim ties the knot (See Mehndi & Maiyon Pics)05:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Alamgir gets a new kidney after 13 years of waiting (VIDEO)05:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020