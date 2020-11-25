Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)
Web Desk
10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)
Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)
Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)
Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a selfie (VIDEO)
Share

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb faced an awkward moment when she allowed a middle-aged supporter to take a picture with her. 

The 40-year-old politician was turning to her vehicle after a press talk informing journalist about schedule of funeral prayers of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s mother when the light beard person approached her and asked for a selfie. 

As she nodded, the man came close to Aurangzeb and abruptly put his hand on her shoulder while striking pose for the photo.

In no time, the PML-N leader removed his hand and headed towards her vehicle without making any picture with the man. 

The bizarre moment was captured by cameras installed for the media talk of Marriyum Aurangzeb.

More From This Category
Marriyum Aurangzeb ditches crazy fan wanting a ...
10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Pakistan’s economy in right direction after ...
09:04 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Father-of-three martyred after Indian army ...
08:46 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
How much Master Tiles & Jalal Sons spent on ...
07:52 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Virus-positive lawyer in Supreme Court to 'set ...
06:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Covid-19 second wave — University of Health ...
05:50 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fashion Pakistan Week postponed over Covid-19 fears
07:19 PM | 25 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr