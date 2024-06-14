Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

Pakistan powered through to the semi-finals of the Asian Team Squash Championship by defeating India 2-1 in Dalian, China.

Asim Khan gave Pakistan the lead with a decisive 3-0 victory over India’s Rahul Baitha.

Although Velavan Senthilkumar leveled the match for India by beating Nasir Iqbal 3-0, Iqbal’s performance was hampered by fever, as confirmed by coach Fahim Gul.

Noor Zaman then clinched the win for Pakistan, overcoming Suraj Kumar Chand 3-0 to secure a semi-final spot against Hong Kong, who bested Iran.

Coach Gul expressed his joy and confidence in the team’s continued success.

Earlier, Pakistan remained undefeated in Pool C, triumphing over South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and China to top their group.