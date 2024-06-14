Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

Pakistan powered through to the semi-finals of the Asian Team Squash Championship by defeating India 2-1 in Dalian, China.
Asim Khan gave Pakistan the lead with a decisive 3-0 victory over India’s Rahul Baitha.
Although Velavan Senthilkumar leveled the match for India by beating Nasir Iqbal 3-0, Iqbal’s performance was hampered by fever, as confirmed by coach Fahim Gul.
Noor Zaman then clinched the win for Pakistan, overcoming Suraj Kumar Chand 3-0 to secure a semi-final spot against Hong Kong, who bested Iran.
Coach Gul expressed his joy and confidence in the team’s continued success.
Earlier, Pakistan remained undefeated in Pool C, triumphing over South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and China to top their group.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.45
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299.25
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.55
|353.05
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.8
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.15
|184.15
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.88
|748.88
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.15
|206.15
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.19
|40.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.19
|917.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.3
|59.9
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.52
|731.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.45
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.99
|312.49
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
