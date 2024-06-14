Search

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

Web Desk
06:39 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
Pakistan powered through to the semi-finals of the Asian Team Squash Championship by defeating India 2-1 in Dalian, China. 

Asim Khan gave Pakistan the lead with a decisive 3-0 victory over India’s Rahul Baitha. 

Although Velavan Senthilkumar leveled the match for India by beating Nasir Iqbal 3-0, Iqbal’s performance was hampered by fever, as confirmed by coach Fahim Gul. 

Noor Zaman then clinched the win for Pakistan, overcoming Suraj Kumar Chand 3-0 to secure a semi-final spot against Hong Kong, who bested Iran. 

Coach Gul expressed his joy and confidence in the team’s continued success. 

Earlier, Pakistan remained undefeated in Pool C, triumphing over South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and China to top their group.

Pakistan beats India to reach semi-final of Asian Squash Championship

06:44 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sarsabz dominates PDA with triple triumph, setting new standards in digital innovation

04:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

