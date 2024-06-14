Search

Business

Zindigi 2.0: The Future of Fintech is Here!

Web Desk
07:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2024
Zindigi 2.0: The Future of Fintech is Here!

Zindigi, the digital banking initiative of JS Bank, has launched its game-changing Zindigi 2.0 upgrade. This major App design revamp is set to take a significant position in the world of financial management apps, reaffirming Zindigi's spot as the ultimate all-in-one finance app.

The revamped interface offers a sleek, sophisticated design that enhances user engagement and simplifies interactions within the App. The redesign is attending to the changing needs & preferences of Zindigi’s growing 5 million+ customer base. This customer-centric approach is a testament to Zindigi’s commitment to provide best in class financial service experiences. Zindigi 2.0 offers a contemporary, minimalistic, intuitive yet familiar App experience for Gen Z and Millennials.

Zindigi 2.0 is also introducing new features and services, like freelancers account with an option of foreign currency account, making freelancer payments accessible in USD.  Additionally, the introduction of Mini Program allows users to access a variety of products & services within app, including e-commerce, travel, and health, significantly enhancing the app’s utility. Personalization feature has also been upgraded to allow users to be more in control of their finances by prioritizing the services they use most without missing the key use cases.

Accessibility to key financial use cases is another cornerstone of Zindigi 2.0. With flexible nano loans of up to Rs100K, Zindigi leads industry, offering users greater financial flexibility and convenience. With lowest ticket size mutual funds and stock trading options, the App redesign enhances usability for a quick access to savings, spending & credit/funds when they need them most.

Meena M. Khan, Chief Product Officer Stated, at Zindigi ‘everything we do is to make things ‘simple’ for our customers. We have been researching, listening to our customers, and analyzing App data points to formulate our redesign strategy. We are now thrilled to share the outcome, Zindigi 2.0 is ‘Simply Lit’ making App navigation & product discovery easy & pleasant for our amazing set of customers’.

Zindigi 2.0 isn’t just about adding new features – it’s about transforming the user experience. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Zindigi continues to set the standard for excellence in the fintech industry, empowering users to take control of their financial future with unparalleled ease and convenience.

From freelancers to investors, Zindigi 2.0 provides tailored solutions that meet diverse financial needs. This upgrade reaffirms Zindigi’s commitment to delivering a cutting-edge, all-in-one finance app that stands out in the market, making it the premier choice for digital banking in Pakistan. By seamlessly integrating innovative features and a user-centric design, Zindigi 2.0 continues to redefine digital banking, transforming the financial landscape of Pakistan and setting a new benchmark for the fintech industry.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

07:14 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Zindigi 2.0: The Future of Fintech is Here!

01:24 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan's Budget 2024-25 in line with IMF talks: Moody's

01:05 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Income Tax Slabs in Budget 2024-25

12:08 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record 77,000 amid buying spree

11:19 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Milk Price in Karachi soars to Rs 220 per litre despite drop in ...

10:02 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh Budget 2024-25: Govt employees to get 30pc salary increase this ...

Business

09:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Tax Calculator for Salaried Income after Budget 2024-25

10:32 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Non-Filers Pakistanis face these foreign travel restrictions after ...

08:44 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Punjab unveils Rs5.446 trillion Budget 2024-25 with focus on ...

11:38 AM | 13 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Salary raise update for Punjab government employees

11:35 PM | 12 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: GST rate stays unchanged at 18pc 

08:38 AM | 14 Jun, 2024

Sindh present Rs33 trillion budget for FY 2024-25 today

Advertisement

Latest

09:47 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Nepra approves Rs5.72 per unit increase in power tariff

Gold & Silver

04:35 PM | 14 Jun, 2024

Gold maintain upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 14 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 14, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.45 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 296.25 and selling rate is 299.25 while British Pound rate is 350.55 for buying, and 353.05 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.8.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.45
Euro EUR 296.25 299.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.8 73.55
Australian Dollar AUD 182.15 184.15
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.88 748.88
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.15 206.15
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.19 40.59
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.19 917.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.3 59.9
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.79 172.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.97 26.27
Omani Riyal OMR 723.52 731.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 203.65 205.65
Swedish Korona SEK 26.45 26.75
Swiss Franc CHF 309.99 312.49
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: