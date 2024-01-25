Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

SAO PAULO – Pakistan has granted approval to Brazil for exporting live cattle to the South Asian country in a major development in bilateral trade ties.

The Agriculture Ministry of Brazil, the largest country in South America and in Latin America, confirmed the development in a statement.

Brazil saw 154 percent increase in its exports of live cattle in 2023 with total value stood at nearly $489 million as compared to 2022.

Last year, Pakistan imported various items such as fibers and textiles worth $298 million from Brazil, according to official data.

In April 2023, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the proposed amendments related to import of live cattle in the relevant clauses of Import Policy Order-2022.

The amendments had been proposed by Ministry of Commerce in line with the revised conditions/guidelines by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animal (Cattle) trade.

In September 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposed a ban on the import of fresh meat from Pakistan through the sea route over unhygienic issues.

The action was taken after the UAE officials found fungus on meat when a consignment was examined upon arriving in the Gulf country.