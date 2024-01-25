Pakistan approves import of live cattle from Brazil

SAO PAULO – Pakistan has granted approval to Brazil for exporting live cattle to the South Asian country in a major development in bilateral trade ties.
The Agriculture Ministry of Brazil, the largest country in South America and in Latin America, confirmed the development in a statement.
Brazil saw 154 percent increase in its exports of live cattle in 2023 with total value stood at nearly $489 million as compared to 2022.
Last year, Pakistan imported various items such as fibers and textiles worth $298 million from Brazil, according to official data.
In April 2023, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approved the proposed amendments related to import of live cattle in the relevant clauses of Import Policy Order-2022.
The amendments had been proposed by Ministry of Commerce in line with the revised conditions/guidelines by the World Organization of Animal Health (WOAH) on animal (Cattle) trade.
In September 2023, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposed a ban on the import of fresh meat from Pakistan through the sea route over unhygienic issues.
The action was taken after the UAE officials found fungus on meat when a consignment was examined upon arriving in the Gulf country.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
