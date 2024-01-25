Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be indicted in May 9 cases on Feb 6

RAWALPINDI – An anti-terrorism court in the garrison city of Rawalpindi will indict PTI founder Imran Khan and his deputy Shah Mahmood Qureshi in May 9 riots case on February 6.
ATC Judge Ijaz Asif conducted hearing of the case against the former premier and foreign minister at Adiala Jail, where both have been incarcerated for months in multiple cases.
During the hearing, the PTI founder told the judge that he was illegally arrested from teh Islamabad High Court on May 9. His arreste had sparked massive protest by his party workers in various cities of the country. The enraged protesters had also attacked military installtions and public property, prompting the governent to launch a massive crackdown against the PTI leaders and workers.
Khan termed the registration of the case against him a “politicla victimisation”.
Police also presented challan in 12 cases registered against Khan and Qureshi over May 9 incidents. The cases include charges of storming GHQ and office of intelligence agencies.
The court accepted all the challans and extended the judicial remand of the PTI founder and his deputy till Feb 6.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.