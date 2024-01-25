Search

‘Zardun’ – Saudi Arabia announces new project to promot luxury ecotourism

04:52 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Source: NEOM website

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced a new project titled Zardun that aims at promoting luxury ecotourism in the kingdom under NEOM, a close-to-heart project of Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

The project was announced by the NEOM Board of Directors. It has been designed to seamlessly blend contemporary luxury with nature. “The unique destination is the latest in a series of coastal assets that form part of the ongoing development taking place across the NEOM region,” read the official announcement.

“...Zardun is a nature-based resort that will host four ultra-luxury signature buildings, all of which will merge harmoniously with the surrounding landscape. Intended to redefine luxury within an environmental context, Zardun aims to offer the ultimate premium ecotourism experience for discerning guests”.

Covering an impressive four square kilometers, Zardun will be a carefully restored haven filled with native plants and animals. Stretching down from the mountains to the seashore, its breathtaking beauty will be experienced on arrival by visitors at its state-of-the-art experience center, which includes a 360-degree observation deck, it said. 

Zardun will consist of three luxurious boutique hotels, offering in total 100 rooms and suites, all of which are informed by a vision of a more sustainable future within this newly restored.

Zardun will offer trekking, mountain biking, rock climbing and a variety of other sports and leisure pursuits, including stargazing, meditation and yoga. In addition, guests will be invited to join in educational and field programs on nature protection, conservation and re-wilding.

06:14 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins bags ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

