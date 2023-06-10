Budget2023-24: Sindh proposes 17.5% increase in pensions

KARACHI – The Sindh government has proposed a significant rise in pensions for the fiscal year 2023–2024 to help them survive amid rising costs.
Presenting the provincial budget with total outlay of Rs2224 billion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 17.5 percent had been proposed in the pensions. The federal government approved the same increase in pensions a day earlier.
The CM said an increase of 35% in salaries of employees of Grade 1 to 16 while 35% increase has been approved for officers of Grade 17 and above.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.