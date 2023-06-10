Budget2023-24: Sindh proposes 17.5% increase in pensions

KARACHI – The Sindh government has proposed a significant rise in pensions for the fiscal year 2023–2024 to help them survive amid rising costs.

Presenting the provincial budget with total outlay of Rs2224 billion, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 17.5 percent had been proposed in the pensions. The federal government approved the same increase in pensions a day earlier.

The CM said an increase of 35% in salaries of employees of Grade 1 to 16 while 35% increase has been approved for officers of Grade 17 and above.