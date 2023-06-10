Former PTI lawmaker 'barred' from boarding Hajj flight

KARACHI – A former lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Uzma Riaz Jadoon, claimed that she and her husband were barred by authorities at the airport from boarding a flight to go to Saudi Arabia for performing Hajj.

In a video statement shared by the PTI, which is facing crackdown following the May 9 violence, on Twitter, she said when they reached they reached the airport, the immigration officials stopped them from taking the flight.

“We were told that our names are placed in the stop list,” Jadoon said while lashing out at the “imported government” for touching the new low.

She said they had applied for the Hajj under government scheme far before the May 9 incidents, adding that the government should not stop the people form performing religious rituals.

عظمیٰ ریاض صاحبہ PTI کی ممبر قومی اسمبلی ہیں اور آج اس فاشسٹ امپورٹڈ حکومت نے انہیں حج پہ جانے سے اس لئیے روک دیا کیونکہ ان کا تعلق تحریک انصاف سے ے۔ سنئیے ان کا ویڈیو پیغام۔ pic.twitter.com/q77aluGFlZ — PTI (@PTIofficial) June 9, 2023

Jadoon said she was not nominated in any case, adding that she was unable to stand why her name had been placed on the stop list.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) put the names of former prime minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and several other party leaders on the no-fly list following the May 9 incidents.