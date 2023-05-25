Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi among 600 PTI leaders put on no-fly list

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and several other party leaders have been barred from travelling abroad as the former ruling party under radar in the wake of May 9 violent protests.

Reports said former first lady Bushra Bibi, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser, Murad Saeed, Hammad Azhar are among over 600 PTI leaders, whose names have been added to the no-fly list.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has included their names in the provincial national identification list (PNIL) in order to tighten noose around the Imran Khan-led party over vandal attacks at the public and military installations during protests on May 9.

Reports further said several PTI leaders attempted to flee abroad in past three days, adding that they were stopped at the airports by the authorities.

A day earlier, law enforcers offloaded former PTI MNA Saima Nadeem from a PIF flight at the Karachi airport as she was travelling to Toronto and took her into custody.