Ex-PTI MNA Saima Nadeem offloaded from Canada bound flight, taken into custody

KARACHI – Law enforcers offloaded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Saima Nadeem and took her into custody from Karachi airport, it emerged on late Tuesday.
Reports in local media suggest that Saima Nadeem was offloaded from a PIA flight PK 503 as she was travelling to Toronto. The former party leader was offloaded and taken into custody as her name was on the stop list.
The politician was first shifted to the airport police station after offloading where investigators interrogated her.
Amid the crackdown against PTI leaders and aides, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped more than 200 suspected leaders and workers from leaving the South Asian nation.
Officials tightened noose as many leaders and activists, who were trying to escape the country were allegedly involved in May 9 riots.
FIA reportedly provide a list of more than 200 leaders and workers of Imran Khan-led party to the exit points including airports to stop them from leaving the country.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 24, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|308.9
|312.15
|Euro
|EUR
|331.5
|334.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.15
|386
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.2
|83
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|232
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.47
|42.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.91
|63.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|
8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
