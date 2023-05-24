Ex-PTI MNA Saima Nadeem offloaded from Canada bound flight, taken into custody

KARACHI – Law enforcers offloaded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) former Member of National Assembly (MNA) Saima Nadeem and took her into custody from Karachi airport, it emerged on late Tuesday.

Reports in local media suggest that Saima Nadeem was offloaded from a PIA flight PK 503 as she was travelling to Toronto. The former party leader was offloaded and taken into custody as her name was on the stop list.

The politician was first shifted to the airport police station after offloading where investigators interrogated her.

Amid the crackdown against PTI leaders and aides, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) stopped more than 200 suspected leaders and workers from leaving the South Asian nation.

Officials tightened noose as many leaders and activists, who were trying to escape the country were allegedly involved in May 9 riots.

FIA reportedly provide a list of more than 200 leaders and workers of Imran Khan-led party to the exit points including airports to stop them from leaving the country.