IHC orders release of PTI leader Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the authorities to release Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC takes up the plea filed by Asad’s counsel as he was among members who were held under Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.
The court also issued a directive for Asad, a close aide of Imran Khan, to sign an undertaking to give such an undertaking for not being part of the agitation and incitation. The IHC also reserved verdicts in two cases in which Asad’s counsel urged for bail.
The development comes a day after Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) orders but the former minister was detained for another time.
On May 10, Asad Umar was apprehended from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) a day after party chairman Imran Khan was taken into custody in a corruption case. An anti-terrorism squad took Asad Umar into custody from the premises of the Islamabad High Court when he along with Shah Mahmood Qureshi reached there to submit a petition seeking permission to meet Imran Khan.
The security forces took him away when he came out of the office of the Islamabad Bar Association to go to the Supreme Court to file an identical petition.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/24-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-24-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
