US closely following situation in Pakistan, calls for respecting 'democratic principles, rule of law'

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan tightened noose against rioters who attacked state assets and military installations during May 9 protests, the United States said it is closely following the situation.
Amid a political quagmire in the South Asian nation, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan, days after National Assembly passed a resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under the contentious Army Act .
US State Department spokesperson responds to the unfolding situation when he was asked about its crackdown against political workers and activists in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s detention that triggered nationwide protests.
Our government does not have a position on one political candidate or another inside Pakistan, Miller said, as he called for the respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression around, and rule of law around the world. He also urged that these principles be respected by all people.
Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented on the situation in crisis-hit country as he wants the rule of law to be followed by all.
Blinken, a close aide of US President Joe Biden, said he had seen the reports and just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law with the constitution showing.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 24, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|308.9
|312.15
|Euro
|EUR
|331.5
|334.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|382.15
|386
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.2
|83
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.17
|770.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228
|232
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.47
|42.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.58
|41.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.31
|37.66
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.58
|941.58
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.91
|63.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.8
|181.8
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.58
|26.88
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.31
|749.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.28
|78.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.91
|27.21
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|318.76
|321.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.37
|
8.52
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.