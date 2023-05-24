Search

US closely following situation in Pakistan, calls for respecting 'democratic principles, rule of law'

Web Desk 10:31 AM | 24 May, 2023
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan tightened noose against rioters who attacked state assets and military installations during May 9 protests, the United States said it is closely following the situation.

Amid a political quagmire in the South Asian nation, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Washington is closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan, days after National Assembly passed a resolution backing May 9 rioters’ trial under the contentious Army Act .

US State Department spokesperson responds to the unfolding situation when he was asked about its crackdown against political workers and activists in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s detention that triggered nationwide protests.

Our government does not have a position on one political candidate or another inside Pakistan, Miller said, as he called for the respect and equal application of democratic principles, freedom of expression around, and rule of law around the world. He also urged that these principles be respected by all people.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also commented on the situation in crisis-hit country as he wants the rule of law to be followed by all.

Blinken, a close aide of US President Joe Biden, said he had seen the reports and just want to make sure that whatever happens in Pakistan is consistent with the rule of law with the constitution showing.

How Imran Khan's arrest was received by the world

