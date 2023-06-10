Search

LifestyleViralWorld

India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years

Sini Shetty, the reigning Miss India World 2022, to represent the country

Web Desk 06:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2023
India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years
Source: Instagram

India has been declared as the host country for the highly anticipated 71st Miss World Final, marking a triumphant return after almost three decades.

According to Hindustan Times, this prestigious beauty pageant, last held in India in 1996, will bring together contestants from over 130 countries to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion through a series of rigorous competitions.

Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, expressed her delight at the decision, stating, "I am thrilled to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a deep affection for India ever since my first visit to this incredible country over 30 years ago. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing your diverse and vibrant culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world."

While the exact date for the grand finale is yet to be announced, it is expected to take place in November or December of this year. The Miss World Festival will span over a month, encompassing various rounds to shortlist participants before crowning the next Miss World.

Miss USA wins Miss Universe 2022 title

Jamil Saidi, Chairman of PME, highlighted the significance of India as the host country, stating, "The 71st Miss World Festival is taking place in the most deserving country to showcase this magnificent event. It provides an opportunity for representatives from 140 countries to come and experience the wonders of Incredible India! We are thrilled to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world."

Indian diva brings home 'Mrs World' title after 21 years

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, shared her excitement about the upcoming event and emphasized the progressive spirit of India, saying, "India is gearing up to welcome the world with open arms for the 71st Miss World 2023, showcasing the grace, beauty, and progressive spirit of the country. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference as we embark on this extraordinary journey together."

This announcement follows the initial plans to host the pageant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Morley had previously confirmed the UAE as the venue for the 2023 Miss World competition. However, the change in plans has brought this esteemed event back to the vibrant and culturally rich land of India.

India has a remarkable history in the Miss World competition, with Reita Faria becoming the first-ever Miss World from India in 1966. Other notable Indian winners include Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and most recently, Manushi Chillar (2017).

Sini Shetty, the reigning Miss India World 2022, will proudly represent India in the Miss World 2023 contest and showcase the beauty and talent of the country on the global stage.

As India prepares to host the 71st Miss World Final, the nation is eagerly waiting to open its doors and captivate the world with its rich heritage, cultural diversity, and warm hospitality. The event promises to be a celebration of women's empowerment and a platform to raise awareness for charitable initiatives, further highlighting the significant role of beauty pageants in driving positive change.

Meet Shafina Shah – the Miss Pakistan World 2023

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

WATCH – Maria B opens up about the challenges she faced after her divorce

09:20 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

India tests new generation ballistic missile ‘Agni Prime’

05:39 PM | 8 Jun, 2023

India's Rakhi Sawant to perfrom Umrah

08:45 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Iran reopens embassy in Saudi Arabia after seven years

03:48 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Watch the world's largest toilet "flush" kids

10:08 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

'The world ran out of pink' due to 'Barbie'

09:29 PM | 6 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years

06:00 PM | 10 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – 10 June, 2023

09:03 AM | 10 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 319.5 322.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372 376
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 84
Saudi Riyal SAR 79.7 80.5
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.38 770.38
Canadian Dollar CAD 227 230
China Yuan CNY 40.28 40.69
Danish Krone DKK 41.09 41.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.55 36.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.14
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 931.55 940.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.19 62.79
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.18 176.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.88 26.18
Omani Riyal OMR 744.53 752.51
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.72 79.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 222
Swedish Korona SEK 26.36 26.66
Swiss Franc CHF 315.34 317.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 10, 2023

Gold Rate Today:

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan: Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Karachi PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Islamabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Peshawar PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Quetta PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Sialkot PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Attock PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Gujranwala PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Jehlum PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Multan PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Bahawalpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Gujrat PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Nawabshah PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Chakwal PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Hyderabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Nowshehra PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Sargodha PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Faisalabad PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605
Mirpur PKR 228,450 PKR 2,605

Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: