India to host Miss World 2023 after a gap of 27 years

India has been declared as the host country for the highly anticipated 71st Miss World Final, marking a triumphant return after almost three decades.

According to Hindustan Times, this prestigious beauty pageant, last held in India in 1996, will bring together contestants from over 130 countries to showcase their unique talents, intelligence, and compassion through a series of rigorous competitions.

Julia Morley, the Chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, expressed her delight at the decision, stating, "I am thrilled to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World Final! I have had a deep affection for India ever since my first visit to this incredible country over 30 years ago. We are eagerly looking forward to sharing your diverse and vibrant culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world."

While the exact date for the grand finale is yet to be announced, it is expected to take place in November or December of this year. The Miss World Festival will span over a month, encompassing various rounds to shortlist participants before crowning the next Miss World.

Jamil Saidi, Chairman of PME, highlighted the significance of India as the host country, stating, "The 71st Miss World Festival is taking place in the most deserving country to showcase this magnificent event. It provides an opportunity for representatives from 140 countries to come and experience the wonders of Incredible India! We are thrilled to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world."

The reigning Miss World, Karolina Bielawska, shared her excitement about the upcoming event and emphasized the progressive spirit of India, saying, "India is gearing up to welcome the world with open arms for the 71st Miss World 2023, showcasing the grace, beauty, and progressive spirit of the country. Join us in celebrating the power of women to make a difference as we embark on this extraordinary journey together."

This announcement follows the initial plans to host the pageant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Morley had previously confirmed the UAE as the venue for the 2023 Miss World competition. However, the change in plans has brought this esteemed event back to the vibrant and culturally rich land of India.

India has a remarkable history in the Miss World competition, with Reita Faria becoming the first-ever Miss World from India in 1966. Other notable Indian winners include Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000), and most recently, Manushi Chillar (2017).

Sini Shetty, the reigning Miss India World 2022, will proudly represent India in the Miss World 2023 contest and showcase the beauty and talent of the country on the global stage.

As India prepares to host the 71st Miss World Final, the nation is eagerly waiting to open its doors and captivate the world with its rich heritage, cultural diversity, and warm hospitality. The event promises to be a celebration of women's empowerment and a platform to raise awareness for charitable initiatives, further highlighting the significant role of beauty pageants in driving positive change.