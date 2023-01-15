Miss USA wins Miss Universe 2022 title

Congratulations are in order for Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, as she has won the Miss Universe 2022 title today.
Clasping her hands with the runner-up during the dramatic reveal, Gabriel couldn't contain her emotions after her name was announced. After being crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu of India at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans, the 28-year-old winner truly felt her dream of becoming a "transformational leader" come to life.
The fashion designer diva, Gabriel, is known for incorporating recycled materials into her designs and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.
“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference,” Gabriel suggested in the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists.
“We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change.”
The beauty pageant entertained nearly 90 contestants from around the world taking part in different competitions involving “personal statements, in depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear.”
The official Miss Universe is… USA???????? pic.twitter.com/mBZvNTJN1m— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023
The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists. Last year's winner was Harnaaz Sandhu of India.
The second runner up is DOMINICAN REPUBLIC! #MISSUNIVERSE The 71st MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE in the U.S. on @TheRokuChannel! pic.twitter.com/4ijzpmKI0m— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 15, 2023
As for Gabriel, she is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor, with a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers. Gabriel is the CEO of her own clothing line, R’Bonney Nola. Gabriel is also the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks.
She is also the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA and was honored to be published in Vogue Philippines.
