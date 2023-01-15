Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Miss USA wins Miss Universe 2022 title

Noor Fatima 08:16 PM | 15 Jan, 2023
Miss USA wins Miss Universe 2022 title
Source: R\'Bonney Nola (Instagram)

Congratulations are in order for Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel, as she has won the Miss Universe 2022 title today.

Clasping her hands with the runner-up during the dramatic reveal, Gabriel couldn't contain her emotions after her name was announced. After being crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu of India at the 71st Miss Universe Competition, held in New Orleans, the 28-year-old winner truly felt her dream of becoming a "transformational leader" come to life.

The fashion designer diva, Gabriel, is known for incorporating recycled materials into her designs and teaching sewing to survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence.

“It is so important to invest in others, invest in our community and use your unique talent to make a difference,” Gabriel suggested in the Q&A at the last stage of the competition for the three finalists.

“We all have something special, and when we plant those seeds to other people in our life, we transform them, and we use that as a vehicle for change.”

The beauty pageant entertained nearly 90 contestants from around the world taking part in different competitions involving “personal statements, in depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear.”

The second runner-up was Miss Dominican Republic, Andreina Martinez. Miss Curacao, Gabriela Dos Santos, and Miss Puerto Rico, Ashley Carino, rounded out the top five finalists. Last year's winner was Harnaaz Sandhu of India.  

As for Gabriel, she is an eco-friendly fashion designer, model, and sewing instructor, with a Bachelor’s degree in Fashion Design with a Minor in Fibers. Gabriel is the CEO of her own clothing line, R’Bonney Nola. Gabriel is also the lead sewing instructor at Magpies & Peacocks.

She is also the first Filipino-American to win Miss USA and was honored to be published in Vogue Philippines. 

Miss Universe will allow married women and mothers to compete

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Hania Aamir shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

04:30 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Film on forced religious conversion in Pakistan wins at Cannes World Film Festival

04:43 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Does Sanam Saeed's 2022 recap video confirms marriage with Mohib Mirza?

02:59 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Famous personalities who passed away in 2022

11:57 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

'Can’t be thankful enough for 2022' – Shae Gill pens a heartwarming note at year's end

05:52 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Anoushay Abbasi shares her 2022 moments in year-end video

05:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistani forces kill two facilitators of Peshawar terror attack

09:05 PM | 15 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 15, 2023

08:05 AM | 15 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 14, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.15 238.65
Euro EUR 268.25 270.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.2 66.9
Australian Dollar AUD 170.5 171.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 607.88 612.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 185 186.35
China Yuan CNY 33.75 33.98
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.61
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.8 2.90
Japanese Yen JPY 2.41 2.46
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 747.98 752.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 593.68 598.18
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 171.42 172.72
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246 247.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.89 6.99

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs146,300 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 170,410.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Karachi PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Islamabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Peshawar PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Quetta PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sialkot PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Attock PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujranwala PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Jehlum PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Multan PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Bahawalpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Gujrat PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nawabshah PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Chakwal PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Hyderabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Nowshehra PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Sargodha PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Faisalabad PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110
Mirpur PKR 186,400 PKR 2,110

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: