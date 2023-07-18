WWE wrestler The Undertaker 'protects' his wife from a shark

A video of the famous American WWE wrestler, Mark Calaway, better known as The Undertaker, is going viral on social media. In it, the wrestler and his wife are standing on a beach with a small shark scuttling past them in transparent water.

Instead of being scared, the wrestler is standing there watching the shark with contentment rather than fear.

This video has been released by his wife, Michelle McCool, who has adorably nicknamed him as 'My Protector'. McCool captured the moment where the 58-year-old wrestler is standing in the water a little further away and the shark is circling around him.

????except it was real…..but just a big, beautiful nurse shark…not that my sweet @undertaker knew that when he came out! #myprotector ???? @SKWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/syaeXWeFa3 — McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) July 9, 2023

Considered one of the most iconic wrestlers in the WWE franchise, The Undertaker has had many legacies and streaks under his belt.