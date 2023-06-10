Here's why Kajol took a social media break

Renowned Bollywood actress Kajol caused a stir on Friday when she shared a cryptic note announcing her departure from social media, citing the toughest trial of her life. Although she didn't disclose the exact nature of her struggles, she raised concern among her fans and followers by deleting all her previous posts.
Worried about Kajol's well-being, her devoted admirers began praying for her and sought answers in the comments section of her posts. Speculation arose, suggesting that there might be issues between Kajol and her husband, Ajay Devgn, leading to her decision to quit social media.
However, a few hours later, she unveiled the poster for her upcoming legal drama series with the caption, "The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama. #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th."It quickly became apparent that her enigmatic post was merely a promotional tactic for her forthcoming project on Disney Plus Hotstar.
View this post on Instagram
This revelation left many of her fans feeling deceived and distressed. Consequently, the hashtag #ShameOnKajolHotstar started trending on Twitter as disappointed netizens expressed their disapproval and criticized the seasoned actress from all angles.
The Trial: The Harder You Come Back will release its trailer on June 12. Alongside Kajol, the series will feature talented actors like Kubra Sait, Alyy Khan, Jisshu U Sengupta, and more.
In terms of recent work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, where she starred alongside Vishal Jethwa and made a cameo appearance with Aamir Khan. The film was released last year. Up next, the actress will grace Netflix's anthology film, Lust Stories 2. Kajol is widely recognized for her outstanding performances in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, among others.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 10, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|319.5
|322.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|83.1
|84
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|79.7
|80.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.38
|770.38
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|227
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.28
|40.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.09
|41.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.55
|36.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.14
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.55
|940.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.19
|62.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.18
|176.19
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.88
|26.18
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.53
|752.51
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.72
|79.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|222
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.36
|26.66
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.34
|317.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.23
|8.38
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 228,450 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs195,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs178,593 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 208,311.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Karachi
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Islamabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Peshawar
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Quetta
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sialkot
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Attock
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujranwala
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Jehlum
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Multan
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Gujrat
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nawabshah
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Chakwal
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Hyderabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Nowshehra
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Sargodha
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Faisalabad
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
|Mirpur
|PKR 228,450
|PKR 2,605
Daily Pakistan diligently monitors and updates the current gold rates in Pakistan on a daily basis
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.