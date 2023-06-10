Here's why Kajol took a social media break

Renowned Bollywood actress Kajol caused a stir on Friday when she shared a cryptic note announcing her departure from social media, citing the toughest trial of her life. Although she didn't disclose the exact nature of her struggles, she raised concern among her fans and followers by deleting all her previous posts.

Worried about Kajol's well-being, her devoted admirers began praying for her and sought answers in the comments section of her posts. Speculation arose, suggesting that there might be issues between Kajol and her husband, Ajay Devgn, leading to her decision to quit social media.

However, a few hours later, she unveiled the poster for her upcoming legal drama series with the caption, "The tougher the trial, the harder you come back! Catch the trailer for my courtroom drama. #HotstarSpecials #TheTrial - Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha on June 12th."It quickly became apparent that her enigmatic post was merely a promotional tactic for her forthcoming project on Disney Plus Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

This revelation left many of her fans feeling deceived and distressed. Consequently, the hashtag #ShameOnKajolHotstar started trending on Twitter as disappointed netizens expressed their disapproval and criticized the seasoned actress from all angles.

The Trial: The Harder You Come Back will release its trailer on June 12. Alongside Kajol, the series will feature talented actors like Kubra Sait, Alyy Khan, Jisshu U Sengupta, and more.

In terms of recent work, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky, directed by Revathy, where she starred alongside Vishal Jethwa and made a cameo appearance with Aamir Khan. The film was released last year. Up next, the actress will grace Netflix's anthology film, Lust Stories 2. Kajol is widely recognized for her outstanding performances in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed films, including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar, Gupt, Dushman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and My Name Is Khan, among others.