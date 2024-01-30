Lahore to Sheikhupura M2 motorway, other highways closed for traffic amid dense fog

LAHORE – Several sections of Motorways have been closed as dense fog continued to disrupt flights, train services and road traffic in parts of Pakistan.

Dense fog suspended road traffic on Motorways in Punjab and KP while some flights were affected with dense fog leading to closure of motorways M-2 in early hours.

Motorway Police spokesperson said thick fog badly affected flow of road traffic in several cities. Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Gogra to Faisalabad have been closed for traffic on Tuesday.

NHMP officials urged commuters to use alternate routes for intra-city traveling. Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.