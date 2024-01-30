Lahore to Sheikhupura M2 motorway, other highways closed for traffic amid dense fog

LAHORE – Several sections of Motorways have been closed as dense fog continued to disrupt flights, train services and road traffic in parts of Pakistan.
Dense fog suspended road traffic on Motorways in Punjab and KP while some flights were affected with dense fog leading to closure of motorways M-2 in early hours.
Motorway Police spokesperson said thick fog badly affected flow of road traffic in several cities. Motorway M2 from Lahore to Sheikhupura, Motorway M3 from Faizpur to Rajana, Motorway M4 from Gogra to Faisalabad have been closed for traffic on Tuesday.
NHMP officials urged commuters to use alternate routes for intra-city traveling. Motorway police have also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary travelling.
Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sheikhupura, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Jhang, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding during morning hours.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 30, 2024 (Tuesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.75 for selling.
On Tuesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 357 for buying, and 360 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 77.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|281.75
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|207.9
|210.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|182
|183.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39
|39.4
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.79
|36.14
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|90.39
|915.39
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.17
|59.77
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.28
|734.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.63
|326.13
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
