Dense fog disrupts air traffic in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – Dense fog persisted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, causing disruptions in flight operations at Peshawar airport.
The dense fog led to the cancellation of four domestic flights and the diversion of four others from Peshawar to Islamabad for landing.
Flights bound for Peshawar, including PK 286 from Doha, PK 218 from Abu Dhabi, PK 260 from Muscat, and PK 284 from Dubai, were redirected to Islamabad due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.
While flight operations returned to normal in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, with flights operating as scheduled, parts of Pakistan, particularly Punjab, remained shrouded in dense fog, disrupting air, rail, and road traffic and resulting in several fatal road accidents.
Earlier, dense fog led to a tragic accident on New Kacheri Road in Multan, where a poultry supply truck collided with a parked trailer truck due to low visibility, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to two others.
Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 28, 2024 (Sunday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.
Euro comes down to 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279
|281.45
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.5
|359.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.6
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.55
|752.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.7
|41.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.71
|918.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.54
|26.84
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.19
|735.19
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.91
|77.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.7
|325.2
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.83
|7.98
