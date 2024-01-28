Search

Dense fog disrupts air traffic in Pakistan

11:20 AM | 28 Jan, 2024
PESHAWAR – Dense fog persisted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Sunday, causing disruptions in flight operations at Peshawar airport.

The dense fog led to the cancellation of four domestic flights and the diversion of four others from Peshawar to Islamabad for landing.

Flights bound for Peshawar, including PK 286 from Doha, PK 218 from Abu Dhabi, PK 260 from Muscat, and PK 284 from Dubai, were redirected to Islamabad due to poor visibility caused by the dense fog.

While flight operations returned to normal in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad, with flights operating as scheduled, parts of Pakistan, particularly Punjab, remained shrouded in dense fog, disrupting air, rail, and road traffic and resulting in several fatal road accidents.

Earlier, dense fog led to a tragic accident on New Kacheri Road in Multan, where a poultry supply truck collided with a parked trailer truck due to low visibility, resulting in the loss of three lives and injuries to two others.

