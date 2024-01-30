Morning rain brings winter chill in Karachi, parts of Pakistan

Pakistan's largest city Karachi received light rainfall on Tuesday morning.

The port city received rain as a westerly wave is affecting parts of the country and likely to persist in the upper parts for some days.

I.I Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Super Highway, and other regions witnessed rainfall on late Monday and early Tuesday.

The temperature saw little drop in the provincial capital. In the early hours of the day, the minimum temperature of city was recorded at 19 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to hit 25 degrees Celsius.

Humidity level has been recorded 80 percent, while winds blowing with light speed in Karachi, weather department said.

Karachi may experience further showers under the influence of a westerly system, a part of which will pass through Sindh’s coastal belt.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold weather is expected in most areas of the country while cloudy in upper Parts.

Rain, snowfall over mountain, is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Kashmir and Surrounding hilly areas. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to persist in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.