Amar Khan’s new dance video goes viral
Pakistan International Screen Awards 2021 was a dazzling extravaganza this year. Pakistani stars exhibited an affair of couture at the event and the glittering night was loved by the majority.
The PISA Awards were held at the Madinat Jumeirah Arena in Dubai. The awards were handed out in the film, TV and social media categories.
However, the spectacular dance performances by stars have become a special highlight. Among them, Amar Khan is proving to be quite the show-stealer as she set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves.
Setting the internet aflame, the Qayamat star grooved energetically. Dressed in a gorgeous eastern outfit, the Dil-e-Bereham actor was a sight to behold as she danced her heart out.
Despite the energetic dance, the keyboard warriors were quick to comment. Some were unhappy with the bold dance moves and believed that Amar's dress was Ill-fitted and her dance moves were floppy.
On the work front, Khan is currently being praised for her performance in the drama serial Baddua
