Search

PakistanTop News

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, terms his arrest illegal under 3MPO

Web Desk 11:05 AM | 18 May, 2023
IHC orders release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, terms his arrest illegal under 3MPO

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to former foreign minister and senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, nearly a week after the defiant leader was taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) regulations.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the arrest of the former ruling party leader under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.

Earlier, several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malika Bokhari, and others were released on court orders but all of them were detained again in other cases.

Imran Khan remained vocal for his party members, saying several female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across the country under inhumane conditions, the former premier called them vulnerable, linking these arrests with fascist government

Over 3000 people including top leadership of PTI were detained after May 9 vandalism as government tightened noose against Imran Khan and his aides.

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI leaders

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

SC orders release of 'Gwadar Haq Do Tehreek' chief Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

11:32 AM | 18 May, 2023

Shireen Mazari arrested again as police continue crackdown on PTI leaders

10:15 PM | 17 May, 2023

Police have 'surrounded my house,' Imran Khan fears arrest amid heavy deployment at Zaman Park

08:14 PM | 17 May, 2023

Aamer Kiani quits PTI, calls it 'end of his political career'

04:47 PM | 17 May, 2023

Punjab govt gives 24-hour deadline to PTI to hand over 'terrorists' hiding in Zaman Park

02:16 PM | 17 May, 2023

IHC orders release of PTI leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Maleeka Bokhari

12:50 PM | 17 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar ...

11:53 AM | 18 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 18 May 2023

09:03 AM | 18 May, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.

During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.

Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.

This is an intra-day update...

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 18, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Karachi PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Islamabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Peshawar PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Quetta PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sialkot PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Attock PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujranwala PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Jehlum PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Multan PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Bahawalpur PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Gujrat PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nawabshah PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Chakwal PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Hyderabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Nowshehra PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Sargodha PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530
Faisalabad PKR 233,900 PKR 2,530

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: