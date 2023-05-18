IHC orders release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, terms his arrest illegal under 3MPO

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to former foreign minister and senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, nearly a week after the defiant leader was taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) regulations.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the arrest of the former ruling party leader under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.

Earlier, several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malika Bokhari, and others were released on court orders but all of them were detained again in other cases.

Imran Khan remained vocal for his party members, saying several female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across the country under inhumane conditions, the former premier called them vulnerable, linking these arrests with fascist government

Over 3000 people including top leadership of PTI were detained after May 9 vandalism as government tightened noose against Imran Khan and his aides.