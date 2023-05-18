IHC orders release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi, terms his arrest illegal under 3MPO

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to former foreign minister and senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi, nearly a week after the defiant leader was taken into custody under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) regulations.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared the arrest of the former ruling party leader under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Ordinance (MPO) as illegal.
Earlier, several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf including Shireen Mazari, Ali Muhammad Khan, Malika Bokhari, and others were released on court orders but all of them were detained again in other cases.
Imran Khan remained vocal for his party members, saying several female MNAs, supporters, and workers are being held in jails across the country under inhumane conditions, the former premier called them vulnerable, linking these arrests with fascist government
Over 3000 people including top leadership of PTI were detained after May 9 vandalism as government tightened noose against Imran Khan and his aides.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market amid a continued economic crisis.
During the trading, the local currency lost Rs0.52 against the greenback and was hovering at 285.92.
Rupee sustained back-to-back losses against the dollar in the inter-bank market. As Pakistanis are eyeing the revival of the IMF program, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha said Pakistan’s way forward is to remain in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme saying the government is constantly engaged with the multilateral fund.
This is an intra-day update...
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,900 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Karachi
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Quetta
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Attock
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Multan
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,900
|PKR 2,530
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.